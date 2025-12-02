Minister pledges to keep working to help ONS remains in Newport

Nicholas Thomas, Local democracy reporter

The Office for National Statistics is “vital” to jobs and prospects in Newport, the city council’s leader has stressed during a UK Government minister’s visit.

Cllr Dimitri Batrouni welcomed Cabinet Office minister Josh Simons to the city on Monday to discuss the ONS and the future of its Newport headquarters, following recent uncertainty.

“Newport is a key location with a growing and young population,” said Cllr Batrouni. “We the Labour council, our MPs and Senedd Members are all working hard to ensure our city retains and grows well-paid, high-skilled jobs for people who live here now and for future generations.”

“The ONS plays a really vital role in our economy and our democracy,” added Mr Simons, who is also the MP for Makerfield, in Greater Manchester.

The minister said he would “keep working” with Newport’s MPs and Cllr Batrouni “to make sure the ONS has a long and bright future here in Newport.”

That commitment will be welcome news at the Newport ONS office, after parliament’s Constitutional Affairs Committee (PACAC) heard questions over its future.

“I say this as a Welshman from Cardiff, who wouldn’t sort of spit on Newport if Newport was on fire, and vice versa – has any assessment been made of geographical location?” asked committee chairman Simon Hoare, the Conservative MP for North Dorset, at a meeting in November to discuss improvements at the ONS.

In response, Mr Simons said the location of the ONS was subject to an “ongoing” review with an update expected in the coming weeks.

Catherine Little, permanent secretary to the Cabinet Office, noted the importance of having “viable career development across the whole United Kingdom.”

She said the ONS has “a number of hubs where there are specialist teams operating outside of Newport.”

“We need to look at how we make the most of those specialist hubs [and] build the career frameworks and development opportunities so we grow talent to the very top of the organisation,” she added.

Following Mr Simons’ visit to Newport and his commitment to the city’s ONS operations, Cllr Batrouni said his party was “absolutely focused on delivering for Newport” and making sure the office “stays here.”