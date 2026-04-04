Minister rejects call to intervene in controversial housing plans on farmland

The Welsh Government has rejected calls to intervene in a controversial housing development on farmland in south Wales, leaving the final decision in the hands of the local council.

Campaigners opposing plans to build 44 homes at Nant-y-Calch Farm in Caerphilly had urged ministers to “call in” the application, which would have allowed it to be decided at a national level.

Plaid Cymru Senedd Member Lindsay Whittle wrote to ministers backing the campaign, warning the development could result in the loss of a valued green space in the town.

Objectors say the farmland, off Warren Drive, is an important “green lung” and wildlife habitat supporting birds, bats and other species.

But in a letter to the MS, Planning Secretary Rebecca Evans declined the request, stating the proposal did not meet the threshold for ministerial intervention.

She said Welsh Government policy was clear that planning decisions should, wherever possible, be taken by local authorities.

“The Welsh Ministers call in very few applications and only those which raise issues of more than local importance,” she wrote.

A set of criteria guides such decisions, including whether a scheme conflicts with national planning policy, has wider than local impacts, or significantly affects sites of scientific or environmental importance.

Mr Whittle said he was “very disappointed” by the decision.

“I appreciate that one planning application is not a major issue for Wales, but for the town of Caerphilly it has huge ramifications,” he said.

“To lose this precious land to housing would be appalling. The whole call-in procedure needs to be thoroughly re-examined.”

The proposed development, by Harmoni Homes, a subsidiary of United Welsh Housing Association, has already sparked significant local opposition.

Last month, campaigners said they had gathered more than 700 letters of objection following a community event at Twyn Community Centre.

Residents raised concerns about road safety, environmental impact and potential contamination linked to the nearby former Ness Tar Works site.

Ecological corridor

The Nant-y-Calch Conservation Group, which is leading opposition to the plans, says the site forms part of a wider ecological corridor and supports protected species including dormice and bats.

More than 50 people also took part in a peaceful protest at the site, highlighting fears about the loss of countryside and wildlife habitat.

Simon Lewis, secretary of the group, said the level of opposition reflected “remarkable” concern among residents about the environmental and safety implications of the scheme.

Co-chair Lynn Gazal added that the community wanted reassurance that “environmental and planning issues are properly examined before any irreversible decisions are made”.

The collected objections are due to be submitted to Caerphilly County Borough Council as part of the planning process.

With ministers declining to intervene, the council will now determine whether the development proceeds.