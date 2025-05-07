Minister says Labour ‘broad synagogue’ after being pressed on splits with Wales

Labour is “a broad synagogue”, a UK government minister has said as she was tackled over divisions between the Welsh and UK governments.

While the London and Cardiff administrations worked together, Baroness Anderson of Stoke-on-Trent acknowledged “we do not agree about everything”.

She was speaking after Welsh First Minister Baroness Eluned Morgan joined calls for a “rethink” on cutting winter fuel payments to millions of pensioners, arguing the decision to means-test the previously universal benefit was “something that comes up time and again”.

With an eye on next year’s Senedd elections, after Labour’s recent hammering at the local polls in England, Lady Morgan also demanded Wales gets more funding to make coal tips safer and for the Crown Estate to be devolved in Wales, as it has been in Scotland.

Welsh values

She used a speech to insist that Welsh Labour will “do things our way, shaped by our Welsh values, our people and our priorities”.

Lady Morgan said: “If, in our eyes, Westminster gets it wrong for Wales, we will call it out.”

Pressing the minister in Parliament over Lady Morgan’s comments, Plaid Cymru peer Baroness Smith of Llanfaes said: “The people of Wales were promised at the last general election that, if they voted Labour, they would have two governments, at either end of the M4, improving their lives.

“But (on Tuesday) the First Minister of Wales gave a speech suggesting ruptures in that relationship, coining the new phrase, ‘The new Welsh way’, and suggesting certain requests for this Government to deliver on.

“So which if any of those requests are this Government going to enact?”

‘Reset relationship’

Responding, Lady Anderson said: “The First Minister’s speech reflected the reset relationship between our two governments based on respect, collaboration and delivery.

“The Labour Party is a broad synagogue, and we actively engage with people of all views.

“It will not surprise members that we are two governments working together, but Welsh Labour has its own identity and, of course, we do not agree about everything.

“But we are two governments working together with a shared set of values and priorities that reflect what matters most to the people of Wales, which is why we have delivered so much for them in our first 10 months.”

Baroness Wilcox of Newport argued Lady Morgan’s speech was “a positive example of devolution and disagreement between partners”.

“It is grown-up modern government,” she added.

‘Beholden’

Plaid Cymru peer Lord Wigley pointed to a latest poll which showed Plaid and Reform were currently predicted to be the two biggest parties in Wales next year, with Labour in third place.

In light of this he argued it was “beholden” on the Government to take note of the views of the First Minister.

Lord Wigley said: “Can the minister give an assurance that there will always be an open door for those representations from Wales and that they will be considered on their merits, rather than being rejected because they do not fall in line with the vision seen from London?”

Lady Anderson said: “What is clear is that our relationship with the Welsh Government is built on respect, collaboration and delivery. There is an open door. The Secretary of State for Wales speaks to the First Minister nearly every day, we have ongoing conversations and we work very closely, through both formal and informal structures, including with parliamentarians across the House.

“With regard to the polls, we are a year away and we will be fighting for every vote.”

Labour peer Lord Morgan argued Wales had been “swindled” under successive governments by the Barnett formula, the system used for allocating funding to devolved administrations.

Lady Anderson said: “This Government have been very clear that we have no plans to review the Barnett formula.

“Having said that, our manifesto stated that we recognise that the Welsh fiscal framework is out of date. We are continuing conversations with our colleagues in Wales about how we can make it work.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

