Alec Doyle, Local Democracy Reporter

A review condemning Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board’s leadership has been welcomed for offering the first clear path to improvement since the board fell into special measures.

The Welsh Government Cabinet Minister for Health and Care Mabon ap Gwynfor MS plans to appoint three new members to the board to help bring in the change recommended by the Well-Led Review published today.

He says existing BCUHB board members have told him that the review’s 21 recommendations are the first time they have been given specific guidance on how to improve outcomes for patients and conditions for staff.

The review’s recovery plan includes actions due within six months, two years and longer term formulated by an independent panel led by Dr Kathy McLean OBE.

Those recommendations – the panel believes – will make BCUHB an effective provider of healthcare services once more.

“What’s interesting is the response from some of the board members themselves who say that this is the first time they’ve had clear, tangible steps of actions that need to be taken in order to improve outcomes,” Mr ap Gwynfor – who is also MS for Gwynedd Maldwyn – told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

“Previous governments have asked the health board to improve things without giving them the guidance to achieve those improvements.

“We are taking a far more direct approach where I will be making intervention orders this afternoon which require the strengthening of the governance by introducing a new vice chair into the board, a new deputy chief executive officer and an independent board governance advisor.

“That will make sure that those fundamental building blocks of any organisation – governance, a healthy culture where staff are valued and listened to – are in place so that we can see improved outcomes for people.

“At the end of the day what people are interested in, what I’m interested in as someone who lives in the North East of Wales, is making sure that we have the best health care possible for people living in North Wales.”

He echoed the reports praise for frontline staff and reiterated that this review had backed empowering them to deliver the high standard of care they all want to provide.

“One really good thing that came out of the report was the recognition that we have some really brilliant, fantastic medical, clinical on the ground staff within the health service in North Wales.

“That has to be recognised and they have to feel empowered to have their voices heard at the top level of management and for their experiences to be acted upon.”

The review highlighted the breakdown of trust and communication between frontline staff and leadership – but it did not recommend the removal of the CEO Carol Shillabeer, chair Dyfed Edwards or any senior leaders.

How in that case can trust be rebuilt?

“When you talk about the current leadership it’s very difficult to see who they are at the moment because so many have left over the recent months,” said Mr ap Gwynfor.

“We’ve got independent board members there who are rooted in their communities and the report is clear that we need to see people on the board who are rooted in their communities, who understand the culture of North Wales so we can build on that strength.”

Drive change

Addressing the fact Ms Shillabeer will be moving on in January to become Chief Executive of Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust, Mr ap Gwynfor said Welsh Government would work closely with BCUHB’s new chief executive to drive change.

“When we see the appointment of a new chief executive, we will see that they take these recommendations, work with independent board members and implement them at pace so that the staff can be empowered.

“The recommendations are clear. There are steps to be taken over the next six months and we will be holding the board to account, having those regular meetings with them, checking on delivery of those actions so that we do see then ultimately improvements in outcomes for the people of North Wales.”

The first six months will see the scrapping of Foundations for the Future – a transformation plan the review found caused uncertainty – the creation of an accountability framework, the development of stronger board effectiveness and executive leadership, improve clinical leadership with pan-BCUHB Clinical Networks, foster a more positive and inclusive culture and develop an integrated improvement plan for 2027/28.

‘Difficult reading’

Reacting to the report the chair of BCUHB Dyfed Edwards said: “The Well-Led Review makes for difficult reading,” he said.

“Its findings are serious and the board accepts its responsibility to act on them. We acknowledge our efforts to address the health board’s longstanding challenges have not been enough and we need to change how we lead, how we listen and how we act when people raise concerns.

“I want to thank everyone who shared their experiences with the review panel. It took courage for colleagues to speak about what had happened to them.

“I am deeply sorry to those who have been hurt by their experiences at work, including those who felt unsafe speaking up or who raised concerns and saw little change.

“People should be able to speak openly and have confidence that their concerns will be taken seriously. That matters to the people who work here and to the safety of the people in our care.

“I know this report will raise questions for people who rely on our services and for families who are worried about the care their loved ones receive. We must act promptly on risks to patients, including the risks that come with caring for people in corridors.

“The board must make sure that concerns lead to decisions and action, and that we follow through to see whether care has improved.

“The Welsh Government has recognised that the Health Board has made some progress. There is good work happening across north Wales every day, thanks to the commitment of our staff and the people who work alongside them. That gives me hope. We now need to build on what is working and make sure people see the benefits wherever they work or receive care, including when services are under pressure.

“We will now work closely with the Welsh Government and its advisers to meet their requirements and act on the findings of the review. We will set out what we will do first, who will be responsible and when people can expect to hear about progress.

“In doing that, we will continue to draw on what staff, patients, families and partners tell us about their experiences and what needs to change.

“The structural changes proposed under Foundations for the Future will stop. We will work urgently to enable recruitment to priority posts while we agree how the Health Board should be organised and run.

“We know that trust has to be earned. The board is responsible for this work, and we will be open about what has changed, what difference it is making and where we still have work to do. I believe we can make Betsi a better place to work and receive care. People across North Wales deserve to see us follow through.”