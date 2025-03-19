Minister suggests armed forces recruitment could help cut youth unemployment

Encouraging more young people to join the armed forces could help cut the youth unemployment rate, the Work and Pensions Secretary has suggested.

Liz Kendall said she “absolutely agrees” with calls to ensure more young people join the Royal Air Force, Royal Navy and British Army.

She went on to pledge to put a “plan into action” following talks with the Ministry of Defence.

Youth unemployment

Ms Kendall’s remarks came after Conservative MP Mark Pritchard (The Wrekin) highlighted that youth unemployment stood at 642,000 in October to December last year.

This figure was 136,000 more than the previous year and the unemployment rate for young people was 14.8%, up from 11.9% from the year before.

Mr Pritchard asked in the Commons: “She mentions earlier in her statement ‘earn and learn’, does she agree with me that one way of perhaps attracting some people back into work is for her to have discussions with her colleagues in the Ministry of Defence, the Defence Secretary?

“And would she agree with me that getting more young people into His Majesty’s armed forces – air force, navy, army – would be a starting place?”

“Exciting careers”

Ms Kendall replied: “I absolutely agree with the honourable gentleman.

“Indeed, before I was appointed to this position in opposition, as a constituency MP, I have discussed with my local jobcentre and the armed forces recruitment precisely these issues because of the really exciting careers and opportunities that are available, I think are really important for young people in my constituency and the one that he represents.

“And I will certainly be having more conversations with colleagues in the Ministry of Defence to make sure we put this plan into action.”

