Minister: Trans people are ‘valued’ in wake of new Equality Act guidance

A Welsh Government cabinet minister said transgender people are a “valued part of communities in Wales” and should be protected from discrimination and harassment in the wake of new guidance on single-sex spaces.

On Tuesday, Plaid Cymru’s Heledd Fychan told the Welsh Parliament the Government was working to ensure devolved policy is legally compliant.

Last month, long-awaited guidance drafted by Britain’s rights watchdog was published and confirmed single-sex services must be on the basis of biological sex.

The updated code followed a Supreme Court ruling in April 2025 which said the words “woman” and “sex” in the Equality Act refer to a biological woman and biological sex.

Speaking in the Senedd, Reform MS Laura Anne Jones said: “There is nowhere to hide now, there are no more excuses.

“The Supreme Court has ruled, the guidance has been published, and the law is crystal clear.

“Can the new Welsh Government please issue an urgent statement defining what a woman is for these purposes, and give us a definitive timeline on how policies and guidance will be changed to abide by the law, so this Senedd can finally seek to protect women and girls across Wales.”

Ms Fychan, cabinet minister for culture and sport, said: “The Welsh Government respects the Supreme Court’s judgment and is assessing the implication of the judgment and the EHRC code of practice for devolved services and responsibilities in Wales.

“The judgment sets the current legal position and work is under way to ensure devolved policy and practice remain compliant.

“The Welsh Government will continue to discharge its equality duties and expects all individuals to be treated with dignity and respect.

“We will support duty bearers to implement the law fairly, consistently, and lawfully.

“But, let me be absolutely clear from the outset – this Welsh Government remains steadfast in our commitment to inclusion.

“Trans people remain a valued part of our communities in Wales and continue to be protected in law from discrimination and harassment.”