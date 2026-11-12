Minister urges culture change in media amid Walliams allegations

Lauren Del Fabbro, Press Association Entertainment Reporter

The UK Media minister Ian Murray has said there is a “cultural problem” that needs to be “stamped out” after allegations of inappropriate behaviour against David Walliams.

Walliams, 55, was named this week as part of an investigation by journalists involving accusations of grooming teenage girls as young as 15 and abusing his position to pursue women.

He has denied any wrongdoing.

Giving evidence to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee on Wednesday, Mr Murray said he was “deeply saddened and also angry” to see the prevalence of abuse by men in the media industry.

He said: “The culture in this sector for many years hasn’t been good.

“We’ve got to support the brave women that are coming forward, not just women, but brave women in particular.

“I think we just need to continue to send out a message as a Government, as a Parliament, but also as audiences that this is completely unacceptable behaviour.

“We want to make sure it’s stamped out. This industry has, in the past, been rife with it. It’s a cultural problem, and that cultural has to change.

“There should be a zero-tolerance approach with support for the brave women, support for whistleblowers, and making sure the industry can clean up its own act.”

Mr Murray said non-disclosure agreements are a “major part of the problem” and referenced comedian Russell Brand, who was jailed for 10-and-a-half years at Southwark Crown Court on Monday after being convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

He said: “If you’re up against a a major star such as Russell Brand, it’s very frightening to be able to report that.

“But also, you have to be confident the systems are in place for you to be able to do that confidently. That you’ll be listened to, and then there’ll be action taken.

“In all of these instances, it appears that people are frightened to take on that Goliath, and you can understand why when people are in positions of power, particularly men.

“It’s frightening. It’s career damaging, career limiting, if not even career ending.

“And these are the things that government are wrestling with in terms of how we put the best possible framework in place to support people, but also to make sure the culture changes, so we don’t have to support people because it doesn’t happen in the first place.”

Meanwhile, equalities minister Bridget Phillipson paid tribute to the “bravery” of victims who have shared their experiences in recent days.

Speaking in the Commons, she said: “Women and girls should never have to shrink our lives or ambitions because of outdated, misogynistic attitudes, and the appalling testimonies we have heard in recent days underline how much further we have to go.

“I pay tribute to all of the women who have shown such bravery in coming forward and sharing their experiences.

“The misogyny task force will help tackle misogyny in workplaces, communities, and online, and is backed by £15 million, which we are working with businesses and philanthropists to grow.

“This Government is clear that misogyny has no place in our society, and it is time to consign these attitudes to history.”

A representative of Walliams has been contacted for comment.