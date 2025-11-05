Minister vows to learn lessons after baby killed in ‘unimaginable’ dog attack

Chris Haines, ICNN Senedd reporter

Wales’ deputy first minister Huw Irranca-Davies has vowed lessons will be learned after a nine-month-old boy was killed by a family dog in Monmouthshire.

Speaking in the Senedd today (November 5), Mr Irranca-Davies said he would “leave no stone unturned” to avoid a repeat of Sunday’s tragedy in Crossway, Rogiet.

He told Senedd members: “We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and community affected by this tragic incident in Monmouthshire.

“This is a deeply distressing case. You’ll understand it would be inappropriate for me to speculate while the investigations are ongoing.

“But I can assure you, the Welsh Government continues to keep dog control policy under close review to ensure public safety.”

Plaid Cymru’s Peredur Owen Griffiths, who represents South Wales East, expressed concerns about the incident following two fatal dog attacks in Caerphilly in recent years.

‘Absolute tragedy’

In November 2021, ten-year-old Jack Lis died following a dog attack at a friend’s house in Penyrheol, Caerphilly. The following year 83-year-old grandmother Shirley Patrick was killed after being attacked by a dog, also in Penyrheol.

Hefin David – the Labour Senedd member who died in August – campaigned on the issue of dangerous dogs for years alongside Wayne David, the former Caerphilly MP.

Mr Owen Griffiths said: “We know admissions to hospitals as a result of dog bites are on the rise in Wales. Indeed, a University of Liverpool study showed dog-bite admissions in Wales nearly doubled between 2014 and 2022 with most incidents occurring in the home.”

Mr Irranca-Davies replied: “We have to recognise that this is not the only incident we’ve seen in recent years, including in this part of Wales but other parts of Wales and the UK as well. So, we have to use every possible measure at our control to deal with the issue.”

He said the Welsh Government has taken a “proactive, multi-agency approach”, raising the example of the Lead initiative in Gwent which encourages responsible dog ownership.

The MP-turned-Senedd member stressed: “We cannot be complacent on this: it’s an absolute tragedy that we’ve seen – once again – visited on our communities.”

‘Unimaginable loss’

American XL bully dogs were added to the list of breeds banned under the Dangerous Dogs Act by the UK Government in 2023. The next year it became a criminal offence to own or possess an XL bully in Wales and England without an exemption certification.

John Griffiths, the Labour Senedd member for Newport East, added his voice to those from across the chamber in sending deepest sympathies to the family on the “unimaginable loss”.

He said the tight-knit village of Rogiet has been deeply affected and the community is pulling together to provide mutual support at such a difficult time.

He told the Senedd: “More widely, we do see far too many problems arising from dog ownership in Wales and I do believe… we do need to think more deeply and urgently as to what further action can be taken in general.”

Mr Irranca-Davies said: “There will be lessons to learn from this once the investigation has taken place. And, as well as our sympathies going out to those affected by this loss – this tragedy – we also want to make sure that the support is given to the family affected.

“I know the community will rally around as well.”

‘Utterly heartbreaking’

The deputy first minister agreed with calls for a joined-up approach – not simply based on breed of dogs, but responsible ownership and early identification of warning signs.

He said: “It’s education, it is enforcement but it’s also community engagement.”

Peter Fox, who represents Monmouth, described the incident as utterly heartbreaking. “It’s difficult for any of us to comprehend the pain that they must be feeling,” he said.

The Tory asked: “What is the Welsh Government doing to help that family, that community? And what can it do for these situations when they do happen, too often sadly?”

Mr Irranca-Davies stressed: “This has been the loss of a baby, none of us would want to go through that, in the most tragic of circumstances.

“So, I can assure you that that support is being provided.”