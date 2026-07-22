Minister warns Wales must remain vigilant as major wildfires continue to burn

Mark Mansfield

The Welsh Government has warned the public to remain vigilant as major wildfires continue to burn across Wales, with firefighters battling blazes in both north and south Wales amid forecasts of more hot, dry weather.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Cabinet Minister for Local Government, Housing and Planning Siân Gwenllian praised the work of firefighters and emergency services, saying their response had shown “incredible dedication and determination” under extremely difficult conditions.

The government warned that more hot, dry weather forecast for the coming days means the public must remain vigilant as firefighters continue tackling major blazes in both north and south Wales. Additional firefighters and appliances have now been deployed to the Rhinogydd after North Wales Fire and Rescue Service requested mutual aid.

Ms Gwenllian said: “We are aware of several wildfires currently affecting communities right across Wales. The response from our firefighters, emergency services and partner agencies has been extraordinary and shows incredible dedication and determination in truly difficult conditions, and I want to pay tribute to every one of them.

“Wildfire has long been a serious risk in many parts of Wales and climate change is bound to increase that risk, especially during summer heatwave conditions.”

She added: “North Wales Fire and Rescue Service made a formal request for mutual aid in the form of staff and fire appliances, and I am pleased that this has been agreed and that those resources are now on the ground supporting crews.

“Crews at South Wales Fire and Rescue are also tackling a difficult and large-scale wildfire in Blaenavon for the third day. The fire is expected to continue burning for several days and firefighters remain at the scene to prevent it from spreading further and putting lives, wildlife and property at risk.”

The statement comes after the Farmers’ Union of Wales called for an urgent increase in firefighting resources, warning that the Rhinogydd blaze was threatening homes, livestock, grazing land and internationally important habitats.

The union said it had raised the issue with politicians attending the Royal Welsh Show, including members of the Welsh Affairs Committee, as it called for a coordinated response to the growing threat posed by large-scale wildfires.

FUW president Ian Rickman said: “The scale of this wildfire is deeply concerning.

“The Rhinogydd is not only an internationally important landscape for wildlife, but also a working landscape that supports farming families who have cared for these uplands for generations.

“The impact of a fire of this magnitude will be felt for years through the loss of grazing, damage to habitats, risks to livestock and will have a knock-on effect on the wider rural economy.”

Petition

Meanwhile, a petition calling for helicopters or water-bombing aircraft to be deployed to tackle the Rhinogydd fire has attracted thousands of signatures. Campaigners argue aerial support is needed to combat blazes in remote terrain, but the Welsh Government reiterated on Wednesday that no airborne firefighting capability is currently available for deployment anywhere in the UK.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service has urged people to avoid affected areas and warned landowners and members of the public not to carry out controlled burns while the current hot, dry conditions continue.

Ms Gwenllian said: “I want to thank local communities for their patience and cooperation. Following safety advice when you’re close to home and worried is never easy, and I’m grateful for the calm and responsible way people have responded.

“Public safety is our absolute priority and we will continue to support the response for as long as it is needed.”

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