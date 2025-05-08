Ministers call on tech firms for ‘bold ideas’ to tackle justice system crisis

Top technology firms are set to meet with the UK Government’s Justice Secretary for the first time to look at how artificial intelligence and technology could be used to tackle violence in prisons and cut re-offending.

Shabana Mahmood is urging companies including Microsoft, Amazon Web Services and Google to work with ministers as part of Government plans to use technology to overhaul the justice system.

Using data to help probation officers improve risk assessments and tracking offenders in the community are among some of the aspects to be considered.

How digital platforms could help rehabilitate offenders and help them integrate back into society is also on the agenda for ministers and around 30 companies meeting on Thursday.

Paperwork

The move follows a pledge from the Lord Chancellor to introduce technology to stop probation staff “drowning” in paperwork when more time could be spent supervising offenders.

Meanwhile, the backlog of crown court cases also stands at a record high.

Ms Mahmood said: “We inherited a justice system in crisis, with prisons close to collapse and staff overburdened and under pressure.

“We need bold ideas to address the challenges that we face – supporting our staff, delivering swifter justice for victims, and cutting crime.

“Today, we have an analogue justice system in a digital age.

“The UK has a world-leading and growing tech sector, and I know our tech firms have a huge role to play in delivering our Plan for Change to make streets safer.”

Showcase

Julian David, chief executive of trade association TechUK – which co-organised the event, said the roundtable presents an “excellent opportunity” for the tech sector to showcase the “transformative role” technology can play in modernising the criminal justice system.

After the meeting, a follow-up event for the whole industry to apply to present their ideas is expected in the coming months.

Microsoft’s UK public sector general manager Amanda Sleight said: “Microsoft is committed to advancing the ethical use of AI technology to reduce the administrative burden on prison and probation staff, allowing them more time to focus on delivering high-quality frontline services, reducing recidivism and helping integrate offenders back into society.”

