Ministers consider social media curfew in online safety discussion

Overnight curfews on social media are among the measures the UK Government is considering to keep children safe online, as it hopes to begin a national discussion on the issue.

The Government will also look at restricting children’s access to AI chatbots as it consults parents and young people about new online safety measures.

The consultation, which opens on Monday, is inviting views on whether there should be an Australia-style ban on children from using social media, and at what age this could begin.

Liz Kendall, the Technology Secretary, said: “The path to a good life is a great childhood, one full of love, learning and play. That applies just as much to the online world as it does to the real one.

“We know parents everywhere are grappling with how much screen time their children should have, when they should give them a phone, what they are seeing online, and the impact all of this is having.

“This is why we’re asking children and parents to take part in this landmark consultation on how young people can thrive in an age of rapid technological change.

“Together, we will create a digital world that gives young people the childhood they deserve and prepares them for the future.”

The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology suggested the consultation had been kickstarting by calls to bolster online safety laws, as parents and campaigners believe the Online Safety Act has not gone far enough to protect children using the internet and social media.

The consultation is also expected to ask whether social media platforms should be made to switch off addictive features which can lead their children to stay up late at night.

These include infinite scrolling, and autoplay features on video content.

Separate versions of the survey will be launched tailored towards adults, and for children and young people.

Ministers plan to close the consultation on May 26, and will then aim to respond in the summer.

Ms Kendall and Sir Keir Starmer have already vowed to change the law swiftly based on the answers they gather.

Powers

To that end, the Government has begun to prepare powers which will allow them to make quick changes in the law, instead of having to carry out a years-long parliamentary process like that which led to the Online Safety Act.

However, these so-called Henry VIII powers have come under fire when used in the past, for allowing ministers to avoid parliamentary scrutiny.

Alongside the consultation, the Government plans to hold a “national conversation” about online safety, which will include community events, discussions led by MPs in their constituencies, and engagement in schools.

An academic panel will also investigate the evidence base as it emerges from places like Australia, which has imposed a ban on under-16s using the most popular social media sites.

Chris Sherwood, chief executive of the NSPCC, said the Prime Minister was “right that the status quo is not working – not for children or for their parents who are desperate to keep them safe”.

Scope

He said in a statement: “We welcome the range and scope of the consultation including, importantly, a national conversation where children and parents will be able to give their views and opinions on what must come next. Given their first hand experience of the good and bad of the online world, it is vital young people’s voices are properly heard, and their feedback plays an integral role in shaping the legislative agenda that must follow – at pace.

“Ultimately this process can only be judged on whether it swiftly leads to safer, healthier, *age-appropriate* online lives for our children. This must include forcing tech companies to keep under 13s off social media which would immediately protect 2.5 million children, stopping platforms using design tricks which keep young people addicted, and blocking harmful content at the source.”