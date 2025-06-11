Ministers criticises UK’s ‘obsession’ with ‘laughing’ about sunburn

A UK Government minister has hit out at the “obsession with laughing at people” who get sunburn.

Sir Chris Bryant said too much exposure to the sun can be fatal.

The tourism minister has previously been treated for melanoma on the back of his head.

Speaking at a conference in Westminster on Wednesday organised by travel trade organisation Abta, Sir Chris said: “One thing that is very close to my heart, because I’ve had stage four melanoma – which probably sprang from my years in Spain when I was a child – is about responsible use of the sun.

“We know that it kills, getting it wrong.

“The British obsession with laughing at people because they’ve gone lobster pink is daft.

“We need to do better about this.”

‘Preaching’

Addressing the gathering of travel trade executives, he added: “I know you don’t want to be preaching to everybody who gets on an aeroplane with you, but being able to do all this responsibly, I think, is important.”

Sir Chris went on to say he is “desperately keen” for “all European countries” to make their airport’s e-gates available to UK passport holders.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer struck an agreement with EU leaders last month to enable UK holidaymakers to use the technology, but it is up to individual countries to allow this to happen.

Sir Chris joked that he is in favour of the policy “not least because it would mean that my husband, who has an Irish passport, wouldn’t get through passport control before me”.

Growth

A report published by Abta found the annual contribution to the economy of the UK’s outbound travel industry can grow from £52 billion to £62 billion by 2030.

Abta chief executive Mark Tanzer said: “We’re urging the Government to capitalise on the growth potential presented by outbound travel.

“One of the things that we are highlighting is the opportunity for the UK to be a leader in sustainable travel, recognising that the industry needs to grow in a responsible way.

“This means accelerating progress towards decarbonisation, something that can’t be done without the support of Government.”

