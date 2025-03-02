Ministers expected to axe ‘right to switch off’ in coming week
Ministers are expected to axe plans to give people a right to “switch off” outside work hours, reports have suggested.
The policy was a central part of Sir Keir Starmer’s manifesto promise of a “New Deal for Working People” aimed at strengthening employment rights.
Employment Bill
It did not appear in the Employment Bill which is currently making its way through Parliament, but there were promises from ministers it would emerge in future.
However, that has now changed, and ministers are expected to say in the coming week that the policy has been dropped, when they table a series of amendments to the Bill, according to the Sunday Times newspaper.
A Government source told the newspaper the “right to switch off is dead”.
Ministers are said to be making the change in a bid to boost business confidence, after the Budget placed extra costs on employers in the form of the national insurance contributions hike.
The Government source added: “Growth that puts money in people’s pockets is the number one priority of this Government’s plan for change.
“That means making Britain the best country in the world to do business and a key part of that is removing unnecessary barriers.”
So having people on call at any time is beneficial – another small step on the road to serfdom. Well heeled owners of modern day slaves will be greatly relieved.
Growth is a fatuous and self-destructive objective in respect of the material growth our planet cannot afford. Its rewards are never distributed fairly. Growth in culture, personal development, education etc sits lightly on the planet. Its rewards enrich us all. The new strictures placed on employees make a mockery of what is becoming a very weak employment bill. The so-called Labour Party (along with Reform and the Tories) are not friends of working people in Cymru. Nor of non-working people. Time to show the Unionists of the Torela party (the Single Transferable Party plus Farage’s lot) the door! Annibyniaeth! Better… Read more »
What happened to Make Work Pay?