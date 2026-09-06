Ministers plan to slash paperwork rules for small businesses

David Lynch, Press Association Political Correspondent

The amount of paperwork businesses are required to regularly carry out could be slashed, the UK’s Business Secretary has announced.

Jonathan Reynolds plans to simplify corporate reporting rules and exempt some small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) from the need to carry out certain form-filling exercises altogether.

The Department for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade said the corporate reporting changes could save businesses across the UK £450 million.

The Government department said it was “nonsensical” for small businesses, including cafes, hotels and furniture makers, to have to conduct the detailed paperwork when they should be focused on their day-to-day trade.

It claimed that the average annual report and accounts of some businesses now run to 98,000 words, and compared it to the length of JRR Tolkien’s fantasy novel The Hobbit, which is more than 95,300 words.

The average count is said to be even higher for FTSE 100 companies, at 152,000 words.

The Business Secretary said: “No-one goes into business to fill out forms.

“For years, hardworking firms in this country have been weighed down by pen-pushing paperwork and frustrating costs, ticking boxes that do nothing to help them grow their business.

“We’re stripping back outdated bureaucracy and building a common-sense system fit for a 21st-century economy.

“This will cut the cost of doing business, giving breathing room to bosses across the country and free them up to focus on what they do best, creating jobs and growth.”

A consultation into the plans begins on September 7.

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