Ministers urged to condemn Trump’s Gaza plan

Chris Haines – ICNN Senedd reporter

Plaid Cymru called for the Welsh and UK Governments to condemn US president Donald Trump’s proposals to depopulate Gaza.

Rhun ap Iorwerth led a debate in the Senedd 469 days on from the Welsh Parliament becoming one of the first in the world to pass a vote endorsing a ceasefire.

Plaid Cymru’s leader said the scale of destruction in Gaza since is beyond comprehension, arguing Wales cannot, and must not, remain silent in the face of profound injustice.

He warned: “Now we see a dangerous escalation, an outright attack on international justice itself. The president has made it clear he will sanction the International Criminal Court if it dares to investigate Israeli war crimes. This is a direct assault on the rule of law.”

In a vote on February 19, the Senedd reaffirmed its support for a permanent ceasefire, full humanitarian access, the return of hostages and prisoners, and a two-state solution.

‘Ethnic cleansing’

Mr ap Iorwerth described Trump’s call for the forced displacement of Gaza’s entire population as not just deeply offensive but akin to ethnic cleansing.

He said: “He has proposed that once the fighting stops, Gaza should be owned by the US, with its 2.3 million residents forcibly relocated to Jordan, to Egypt, and the land redeveloped into a luxury destination: the ‘riviera of the middle east’ as it was dubbed.

“He speaks of resettling people as if they’re not human beings – as if they have no right to their own land, their own history, their own future.”

Plaid Cymru’s motion urged the UK Government to suspend all arms exports to Israel and called on Welsh ministers to review public sector procurement.

Conservative Paul Davies condemned the devastating loss of human life in the conflict, calling for the release of hostages, a permanent ceasefire and a two-state solution.

‘Imagine his pain’

He raised concerns about “soaring” levels of hate crime against Jewish and Muslim people in the UK since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Mr Davies told the Senedd: “We’ve also seen the release of Eli Sharabi, the son in law of Peter and Gillian Brisley of Bridgend.

“On his release, Eli was gaunt and malnourished; he had no knowledge of the fate of his wife, Lianne, and their two teenage daughters, all of whom were brutally murdered by Hamas on October 7. Imagine his pain on learning that news.”

Plaid Cymru’s Sioned Williams criticised the Welsh Government’s amendments, accusing Labour of putting “party before international humanitarian law”.

She said: “You cannot support the rule of law if you’re not willing to condemn Trump’s proposals to depopulate Gaza as ethnic cleansing.”

‘Dangerous’

Ms Williams urged ministers to commit to further humanitarian support for Gaza on top of a total of £200,000 donated to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) appeal so far.

Her colleague Peredur Owen Griffiths criticised President Trump’s “frankly disgusting” proposal for the future of Gaza.

He said: “We must demand the Welsh Government makes clear its opposition to those dangerous proposals and continues to stand for justice, human rights and self-determination – Gaza belongs to its people, it is not for sale.”

Labour’s John Griffiths told the Senedd: “None of us should be bystanders. I think we do now need an international campaign of boycotts, disinvestment and sanctions.”

Mike Hedges, a fellow Labour backbencher, backed an anti-apartheid-style boycott and called for the Senedd to fly the Palestinian flag in Cardiff Bay.

‘Not devolved’

Jane Hutt, for the Welsh Government, said: “Whilst foreign policy issues are not devolved, there are real and lasting concerns and consequences for and in Welsh communities.”

She supported calls to reaffirm the Senedd’s condemnation of Hamas attacks on October 7 2023 and Israel’s military response, which has led to an estimated 60,000 deaths.

The social justice secretary also backed the motion’s calls around ethical procurement.

She said: “I will be meeting DEC Cymru but also other humanitarian organisations, including Oxfam, in the coming weeks to explore how we can commit further humanitarian support.”

Senedd members voted 39-11 against the motion. The Welsh Government’s amendments, which deleted calls to condemn Trump and limit arms exports to Israel, were agreed.

