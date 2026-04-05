Ministers working with Labour MPs amid migration overhaul concerns – reports
Ministers are working behind the scenes with Labour MPs concerned about a planned immigration crackdown, according to reports.
Figures from within the UK Government are trying to help rebel MPs secure more exemptions from reforms being spearheaded by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, according to The Guardian newspaper.
The changes are aimed at extending the amount of time migrants have to be in the UK before they can claim the right to stay in the country permanently.
The UK Government is currently consulting on the proposals to double the time it will take to qualify for indefinite leave to remain (ILR) from five to 10 years.
Former deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner is among those who have voiced concerns that the overhaul could apply retrospectively to migrants who have already spent years living and working in Britain.
Several Labour MPs spoke to The Guardian anonymously, with one suggesting that stopping the changes applying retrospectively could quell backbench anger.
Another told the newspaper they felt MPs were being treated with a degree of “contempt” as they were not being given a chance to vote on the plans, while a third said some rebels had been rang up and “shouted at” after signing a letter condemning the proposals.
Labour critics of the plan are said to be preparing to invoke a little-used parliamentary procedure to force a symbolic vote on the measures in the coming months.
Speaking to the Press Association in March, Communities Secretary Steve Reed stressed the proposals were still subject to consultation, and insisted Labour was elected on a manifesto commitment to reform the immigration system.
He told PA: “At the general election, Labour promised to bring in an immigration system that works for Britain but is also fair to those who may be seeking asylum from wars or other horrific incidents that are happening abroad.”
Mr Reed added: “The Home Secretary has announced what she would like to do. She said at the time that we would consult on those changes, and we’re currently going through that consultation.
“But the thing that is pulling communities apart is those political forces that see advantage for themselves in division.”
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
I fear there is a touch of Steven Miller about this Right Honourable Lady…
As the present government wish to align with EU rules and regulations now will they adopt the new EU policy on immigration and the use of thirdsafe countries Rwanda springs to mind. The EU which previously had an open border policy and punished member states that did not comply have now decide to introduce more dragonian measures that Reform and it’s allies can only dream of. The European Parliament has recently passed with a majority. As of March 2026, the European Parliament has shifted toward stricter immigration policies, approving a new “Return Regulation” that allows for holding rejected asylum seekers… Read more »
If the Labour rebels succeed they will have got a first. The change in criteria for indefinite leave to remain and / or citizenship have always been applied to those in the already UK. This has been since Gordon Brown. This would be the first time that immigrants retain the conditions when they first entered the country.