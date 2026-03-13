Minutes from controversial Ospreys meeting published

Swansea Council has published minutes from a meeting with the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) and the Ospreys which it says confirm the regional side was expected to cease operating as a men’s professional team after the 2026-27 season.

The council released the document on Thursday in response to comments made earlier this week by WRU chief executive Abi Tierney, who said no decision had been taken on the Ospreys’ future and suggested the council’s legal challenge to a proposed takeover of Cardiff Rugby had pre-empted any formal outcome.

According to the council, notes from a January meeting attended by Tierney and Ospreys chief executive Lance Bradley indicate that if the proposed purchase of Cardiff Rugby by Y11 Sport & Media went ahead, the Ospreys would no longer exist as a regional men’s team after the 2026-27 season.

Swansea Council leader Rob Stewart said the minutes had been published to ensure the issue was debated openly.

“Abi Tierney’s latest comments in the media are deeply concerning and misleading,” he said.

“They contradict what we were clearly told in our meeting with her and the Ospreys chief executive in January.

“At that meeting it was made absolutely clear that if Y11 bought Cardiff Rugby, the Ospreys would no longer exist as a regional men’s team after the 2026-27 season.”

Stewart said the WRU had also discussed possible alternative uses for a redeveloped St Helen’s site in Swansea during the meeting.

“That is why we have taken legal action to prevent the proposed deal between the WRU and Y11 and also issued a claim under competition law,” he said.

“We cannot allow the WRU to misrepresent the position or mislead Ospreys players, staff, supporters and the Welsh rugby community.”

The council said the minutes had been shared with Tierney following the meeting and that the WRU had attempted to block their publication on the grounds that the discussion was confidential.

Commercially sensitive

Stewart said sections the WRU had identified as commercially sensitive had been removed before publication.

“The minutes are not verbatim but they accurately reflect the discussion based on notes taken at the time by several senior council officers,” he said.

“Publishing them ensures the future of Welsh rugby can be debated honestly and in full view of the public.”

The WRU has been seeking to reduce the number of professional men’s teams from four – the Scarlets, Ospreys, Cardiff and Dragons – to three, with one team based in the west, one in the capital and one in the east.

Legal action

In response, Swansea Council has launched legal action aimed at blocking the proposed purchase of Cardiff Rugby by Y11 Sport & Media, which also owns the Ospreys. The council has also referred the matter to the Competition and Markets Authority, citing potential competition law concerns.

The controversy has unfolded during a period of uncertainty in Welsh professional rugby governance.

Malcolm Wall, the independent chair of the Professional Rugby Board (PRB), is stepping down this week with several major issues unresolved.

The PRB, which was established in 2019 to oversee the professional game, will now be chaired on an interim basis by independent non-executive member Marianne Okland while negotiations continue over new licence agreements and the future structure of elite rugby in Wales.

The WRU is also facing growing internal pressure, with an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) expected to include a vote of no confidence in the governing body’s chair, Richard Collier-Keywood, as well as the chair of the Professional Rugby Board (PRB).

It remains unclear whether the departure of Malcolm Wall will affect proposals being advanced by clubs in the Central Glamorgan Rugby Union district.

Collier-Keywood’s own term as WRU chair is also due to come to an end later this year.

Reflecting on his time in the role, Wall said Welsh rugby had made progress in recent years but acknowledged that significant challenges remain for the professional men’s game.

“The WRU has done much to improve and evolve the governance, culture and financial status of Welsh rugby,” he said.

However, he added that meaningful reform would require further investment across the professional pathway.

‘Financially committed’

Meanwhile, Ospreys director Rob Davies said the region remained committed to maintaining four professional teams in Wales.

“We believe Wales should retain four regional teams and we are financially committed to ensuring the long-term future of the Ospreys regardless of whether the deal to buy Cardiff Rugby goes ahead,” he said.

Davies added that the club’s future lay in a redeveloped St Helen’s stadium, which he said could help secure the region’s financial sustainability and keep top-level rugby in Swansea.