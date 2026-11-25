Henry Saker-Clark, Press Association Deputy Business Editor

Household energy bills are to soar by 26% from the start of next year driven by the conflict in the Middle East, the industry regulator has confirmed.

Campaigners have warned that it represents a “nightmare before Christmas” for millions of Britons ahead of the coldest time of the year, when households typically increase their energy usage.

Ofgem revealed that the price cap will rise by £443 per year – or £36.91 per month – to £2,166 for the average household in England, Scotland and Wales, using both electricity and gas if this level was sustained for a year.

The quarterly cap, which is in line with predictions from industry analysts, is the highest since the second quarter of 2023.

Around 10 million households on fixed tariffs will not be impacted by the change in the cap.

Around 20 million households will also receive a £100 payment to go towards their energy bills from January.

But households on the cap will ultimately still see their bills increase despite the payment, which comes alongside a temporary 5% VAT cut from electricity bills until June next year.

The Chancellor also announced in his autumn budget that gas standing charges will be scrapped in England, Scotland and Wales.

But campaigners have said that current support will still leave millions of people facing a surge in their bills over winter.

Simon Francis, coordinator of the End Fuel Poverty Coalition, said: “Households are set to pay more for gas than ever before with changes coming in the depths of winter.

“For millions of people that equals cold homes, mounting debt and having to make impossible choices.

“It means parents going without so their children can stay warm, people who rely on medical equipment rationing their electricity and households on prepayment meters left with no heat at all once their credit runs out.”

Dr Rosie Hampton, policy lead at Uplift, said: “This is the nightmare before Christmas and the blame for it lies at the door of Trump, Putin and the profiteering oil and gas industry.

“People are right to be angry. For yet another year, fossil fuel companies are raking in billions while millions of families face the prospect of struggling to keep warm this winter.”

The bleak outlook for energy bills came after escalating violence in the Middle East sparked a fresh jump gas prices through October.

Wholesale energy prices have since fallen back in recent weeks, but not soon enough to impact energy bills for the next quarter.

Experts at Cornwall Insight however said that its current early forecasts for the quarter from April next year only point to a 1% fall, which would take a typical bill to £2,151 for the year.

Analysts said current forecasts show bills settling at around £2,000 a year for a typical household in the second half of 2027, still firmly above levels from before the conflict.

Neil Kenward, Ofgem’s director general for markets, said: “Conflict in the Middle East continues to drive energy costs higher, and we know this price increase will be a worry for many households as winter approaches.

“We urge anyone who is struggling to afford their energy bills to reach out to their supplier, who must offer appropriate support and advice – we are writing to suppliers today to remind them of their obligations and ensure they are ready to provide that support.”

Ofgem said it has written to energy suppliers, networks and brokers on Wednesday to remind them of their responsibilities to customers, including making sure support is easily available, this winter.

Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh said: “I know people are deeply concerned by another rise in energy bills.

“For too long, British families have been paying the price for conflicts overseas and volatile fossil fuel markets.

“To help this winter, we’re stepping in to give families some breathing space, so from January, the majority of households will get £100 towards their energy costs.

“But there is more to do to take the pressure off families and bring bills down for good.”