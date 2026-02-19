Misogyny exists ‘right across politics’, Keir Starmer says

Misogyny is “right across politics” and in all parties, Sir Keir Starmer has said amid accusations he is presiding over a masculine culture.

The Prime Minister said it had been “shocking” to hear about the prevalence of sexism, and he vowed to tackle it.

It comes after a string of scandals that critics said had exposed a boys’ club within Downing Street, and Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy’s complaint about Labour briefings “dripping with misogyny”.

Asked about her comment in an interview with BBC Breakfast aired on Thursday, Sir Keir said: “In terms of misogyny, she’s absolutely right. It’s right across politics. Has been for decades. It’s right across all other sectors as well.

“Therefore we have to tackle it. My responsibility is to tackle it within No 10 and across Government.”

Asked whether he was shocked by the pervasiveness of the issue, Sir Keir said “of course”, adding: “Any discussion about misogyny is shocking. Any discussion about violence against women and girls is shocking.

“I think we have to tackle it and it is shocking, and it’s our responsibility not just to be shocked, but to step up and do something about it. I feel that very strongly, both within my party, beyond the party, because this isn’t linked just to one party, it’s in all political parties.

“But we have to talk about it. We have to discuss together how we’re going to change it. No one person can do this on their own, but we have to do it together, and we will get to be better and stronger for doing it together.”

Pressed on how he is addressing the issue, he pointed to talks he held with female Labour parliamentarians last week, at which ex-deputy leader Baroness Harriet Harman suggested he revives the post of first secretary of state and tasks her with tackling misogyny and the marginalisation of women.

Discussions focused on problematic behaviours, how widespread they are across the parliamentary estate, and what changes are needed, Sir Keir said.