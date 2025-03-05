Miss Wales finalist backs campaign against sexual violence towards women

A contender for this year’s Miss Wales crown is backing a charity which campaigns against sexual violence towards women.

Seventeen-year-old Erin Mason, from Holyhead, is a finalist in the event which is staged in Cardiff in May where she is being supported by Denbighshire prom dress company Ffansi Ffrogs who will supply her gown.

Erin has also become the face of Ffansi Ffrogs and took part in a fashion shoot at the historic Ruthin Castle Hotel.

Rather less glamorously dressed, she celebrated her entry into this year’s competition with a 14-mile charity coastal walk from Anglesey to Bangor which has raised over £700.

Victims

The trainee beauty therapist said: “I wanted to do something to raise awareness of women’s issues and I’m supporting Beauty With A Purpose which aims to help the victims of abuse and sexual violence against women.

“There were 11 of us on the walk and I am donating £500 to Rape Crisis and £200 to A-Sisterhood, the chosen charity of the Miss Wales event.

“I know people who have been the victims of sexual assault. It’s far too common and there are lots of victims, especially young people, and we need to break that stigma.

“There has been a massive spike in violence against women, particularly in North Wales, and if I can help raise awareness of that it’s a real positive because many of those who have been abused are too scared to speak up.

“Taking part in Miss Wales has given me a platform to speak out and raise concerns, while doing something practical to help and I’m incredibly grateful to Ffansi Ffrogs for their support.”

Dresses

Sexual assault against women is one of the most commonly reported crimes in North Wales and Erin is being backed in her campaign to raise awareness of the crime by Ruthin-based Ffansi Ffrogs who will also provide her outfit for the Miss Wales final in Cardiff from May 1-3.

Wendy Thompson, who launched Ffansi Ffrogs with her daughter, Robyn Unsworth, two years ago and has seen it grow into a thriving business specialising in prom dresses, and has opened a second shop specialising in plus size outfits.

She said: “I’m delighted to be supporting Erin at the Miss Wales event in Cardiff.

“Erin is highlighting really important issues affecting women and it is particularly relevant for us as a prom boutique to help her to raise awareness and let women and girls know there is support available to them should they need it.”

The teenager is being supported in her campaign by family and friends including fellow students at Coleg Menai where she is studying beauty therapy and she is due to start an apprenticeship with a boutique in Holyhead.

She said: “I’ve always enjoyed art in school and was studying it in sixth form but now I channel it more through make-up.

“I enjoy singing and used to take lessons and I love hiking in the mountains of North Wales but we were actually on a family holiday in Greece when my mum suggested I enter.”

Finals

Mum Nicola Roberts said: “I spotted an advert for Miss Wales and asked Erin if she wanted me to get an application form and it went from there.”

Erin has enjoyed the beauty pageant experience and said: “I think everyone would benefit from doing something like this at some point in their lives, putting yourself forward for something.

“I’ve made lots of new friends and the other girls have been so lovely and friendly that it’s been a really good experience.

“It’s really about empowering yourself and empowering women generally. It’s not about swimsuits and high heels anymore and I’m looking forward to the finals in Cardiff in May.”

