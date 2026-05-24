Missile attacks on Ukraine demonstrate Putin’s ‘weakness’, Cooper says

Vladimir Putin’s attack on Kyiv and other cities has shown his “weakness”, Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said after Ukraine was hit by a hypersonic missile and drone barrage.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia used the hypersonic Oreshnik ballistic missile during the attacks.

Mr Zelensky said around 100 people were wounded in the attacks, with four killed, and he issued a fresh call for Ukraine’s allies to help with air defence weapons.

The Ukrainian leader said 90 missiles of various types and 600 drones were used by Russia.

“Unfortunately, not all of the ballistic missiles were intercepted – the largest number of hits was in Kyiv,” he said.

“Kyiv was the primary target of this Russian attack.”

He said the Oreshnik, which is capable of carrying nuclear or conventional warheads, struck the city of Bila Tserkva.

Ukraine’s foreign minister Andrii Sybiha said: “This strike was probably meant to demonstrate ‘strength’ to the domestic audience, but instead it only confirms Putin’s weakness.

“Even Russians see that he is a loser.”

Ms Cooper said: “Awful scenes in Kyiv and across Ukraine overnight after another massive Russian attack.

“I agree with Andrii – Moscow’s escalating assault on Ukrainian civilians betrays its weakness.”