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Missing man found dead in Newport

02 Jun 2026 1 minute read
Callum Harris – Image: Gwent Police

Nation.Cymru staff

The body of a missing man has been found in a building in Newport.

Callum Harris was last seen in Cambrian Road, Newport at 10.25am on Friday, May 8 wearing a grey hoodie.

Four days after the 26-year-old’s disappearance, a public appeal was launched to try to locate him.

On Sunday May 24 Gwent Police confirmed a body had been found inside a building on Chepstow Road.

Formal identification later concluded that it was Callum Harris.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a report that a body had been found in a building in Chepstow Road, Newport on Sunday 24 May.

“Formal identification has now taken place, and confirmed to be Callum Harris, who had been reported as missing.

“His family has been informed, and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.”

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