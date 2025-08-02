Mixed ability rugby side has been life-changing for player with autism

A young man with autism has spoken movingly about how a mixed ability rugby club in north Wales has totally transformed his life.

After joining the Colwyn Bay Stingrays Dylan Evans, 23, from Waunfaur, near Caernarfon, made new friends, starred in a television series with a rugby legend and secured employment with the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU).

Dylan told his “inspirational” story at the presentation of a £1,500 grant from the North Wales Police and Community Trust (PACT) using money seized from criminals.

PACT’s main focus is to provide funding to community and voluntary groups for schemes that improve people’s quality of life by reducing crime or the fear of crime.

Over the past quarter of a century over 3,500 projects across communities in every single county in North Wales have benefited from funding from the organisation.

Until now the Stingrays, whose 39 members come from a wide area stretching from Dolgellau to Deeside, didn’t have a kit but that’s been put right thanks to the donation which was also used to buy rugby boots and waterproof jackets.

The team is run by volunteers and is affiliated to Colwyn Bay Rugby club, training and playing at their ground in Rhos-on-Sea..

According to Dylan, he had always been keen on sport but being autistic had hindered his confidence and he had been reluctant to play team games.

But, after hearing about the Stingrays, he decided it was a good way to keep fit.

“I found I was good at rugby and was making new friends and I enjoyed going to matches,” he said.

His abilities attracted producers of S4C programme Stryd i’r Sgrym (Street to Scrum), a series which followed former Wales and Llanelli star Scott Quinnell as he create a new team from scratch.

“During the filming we met some of the Wales players, like former Wales and Llanelli Scarlets player Ken Owens, and even former coach Warren Gatland while training with the Wales team. We played in London and won which was great,” said Dylan.

Sports activity sessions

In the past few months Dylan has been assisting weekly sports activity sessions at Canolfan Addysg y Bont in Llangefni and at RGC home matches at Parc Eirias.

Dylan’s mum, Jackie, is happy to see the change in her son.

“He’s always been very sporty but was also quite reserved and so being connected with the Stingrays has been fantastic for him,” she said.

PACT Chair Ashley Rogers, who presented the cheque to club officials, said: “The Stingrays were the first mixed-ability team in North Wales and we’re very proud to support them.

“They are very inclusive and it’s very important that all members of the community can access sport and PACT is very proud to be part of that.

“Hearing about the real difference it is making to the lives of the players underlines the importance of supporting the Stingrays. Dylan and all the other players are an absolute inspiration – they are people we can all learn from.”

News of the grant was also welcomed fellow player Lowri Evans-Hughes, 30, from Mochdre, near Colwyn Bay.

She is already an experienced player having played several times for the MARI’s (Mixed Ability Rugby Invitational) and the Merched Cymru (Wales ladies) teams.

Spain

In June she was included in the Merched Cymru squad which took part in a festival in Pamplona, Spain.

“It was great fun. We played five games in six days and won nearly all of them,” she said.

Lowri was accompanied on the trip by her mum, Debbie, who was also in the playing squad.

“Representing Colwyn Bay and Wales internationally was a massive moment for Lowri made possible by the support of the Stingrays.

“And my own rugby journey just got unforgettable — representing Wales alongside Lowri.

“We played against teams from Canada, Spain, Ireland and the USA and were pipped at the post in the final match against a team from Italy. It was a great tournament and a wonderful experience for all of us,” said Debbie.

Isaac Jones, who lives in Rhuallt, near St Asaph, added: “I enjoy playing rugby and I think I’m quite good. It’s great playing matches and going to new places.”

Stingrays team manager Dafydd Curry, a serving officer with North Wales Police, said the club was formed about six years ago.

Full contact

“We’re a mixed bunch of people. There are those, like me, who might be called veterans but who don’t want to hang up their boots. There are some who are over 60 years of age. Then there are those who are homeless or unemployed and those who are living with conditions such as Down’s Syndrome, autism and ADHD. They’re all welcome here,” he said.

“We play full contact rugby for 80 minutes against the other teams in Wales and those across the border in North West England.

“That means lengthy trips in mini-buses but we don’t put too much emphasis on the results as the travel adds to the feeling of belonging and integrating amongst the players. The cameraderie is there for all to see and it’s great to see how the personalities of each player develops the longer they are with us,” he said.

The grant is the second time PACT has supported the Colwyn Bay Stingrays.

PCSO Naomi Hill, who supported the latest bid for funding, said: “This club is an important resource for young adults with disabilities who may find it difficult to engage in other social activities.

“It offers a safe and supportive environment that is valuable for young people facing challenges such as behavioural or mental health issues — individuals who might otherwise be vulnerable to involvement in anti-social behaviour or more serious criminal activity.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

