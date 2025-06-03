Mixed response to new Welsh Government environment bill

A new law to protect biodiversity and enhance the wellbeing of the people of Wales has been introduced.

The Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change, Huw Irranca-Davies, said the Environment (Principles, Governance and Biodiversity Targets) (Wales) Bill, would ‘play a crucial role’ in safeguarding Wales’ natural environment.

The bill ensures Welsh Ministers and Natural Resources Wales apply environmental principles and integrate environmental protection when making policy, and establishes the Office of Environmental Governance Wales to provide independent oversight of compliance, application and implementation of environmental law in Wales.

The office’s role will include ensuring public authorities, such as Welsh Government, NRW and local authorities, are complying with and implementing the law.

Elements

Another key elements of the bill enables Welsh Ministers to set biodiversity targets that drive actions towards halting and reversing the decline in biodiversity. In particular, through increasing native species abundance, enhancing ecosystem resilience, and strengthening genetic diversity.

The Deputy First Minister said: “I am thrilled to be introducing this Bill to the Senedd today. It is crucial legislation that will empower us to address climate and nature emergencies, safeguard our environment from harm and ensure a sustainable future for Wales.

“Wales is facing unprecedented challenges in respect of climate change and biodiversity with severe weather events like floods, heatwaves, droughts, and wildfires significantly impacting our communities, our ecosystems and even our economy.

“With one in six species now at risk of extinction in Wales, it has never been more important to restore nature and preserve the natural environment for future generations.

“The urgency to act has never been greater, and this Bill is an important step in strengthening our response and oversight of action in Wales.”

The Deputy First Minister spoke while on a visit to the Cardigan Bay Marine Wildlife Centre in New Quay.

Part of the Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales Limited, it received £249,306 from the Nature Networks Fund in 2024 for the Dolphin Diet Detectives Project which aims to enhance the resilience of marine ecosystems in the local area.

The project, which has supported six paid traineeships and helped train student interns and local volunteers, involves collecting faecal samples from bottlenose dolphins for analysis to help researchers understand what they have been feeding on and where to help build individual profiles for each dolphin in and around Cardigan Bay.

‘Starting point’

Wales Environment Link, a network of over 30 environment NGOs, who worked with Welsh Government on the bill said: “While this draft Bill is a welcome starting point, we are concerned that, in its current form, it does not go far enough to fully meet the urgency of the nature crisis or address long-standing gaps in environmental law, governance, and action in Wales.

“We’ve valued the opportunity to collaborate with the Welsh Government during the Bill’s development and look forward to continuing this constructive engagement as the Bill moves through its next stages.

“Having declared a Nature Emergency in 2021, we are sure the Senedd will want to leave no room for doubt as to the urgency of stepping up action to improve the environment and reverse biodiversity loss.”

The bill was met with similar lukewarm reactions to its reach from RSPB Cymru.

Annie Smith, RSPB Cymru’s Head of Nature Policy and Casework, said: “We are delighted that the ‘Nature Positive’ Bill has finally been laid in Y Senedd. We live in one of the most nature-depleted countries in the world. This Bill must drive the urgent actions needed to clean up the environment and restore nature in Wales

“The Bill makes a good start, but we would like to see it go even further. As it is coming right at the end of the Senedd term, it will place the tools to drive change in the hands of the next Welsh Government and Senedd and it must leave no room for doubt over the urgency of stepping up action to reverse biodiversity loss.”

Condemned

Green Party candidate for Caerdydd Penarth Anthony Slaughter, on the other hand, condemned Welsh Labour’s Environment Bill, claiming the lack of headline target to stop nature loss, and the 3 year timeframe to set legal targets, will leave Welsh people with the weakest protection for their environment in the UK.

Mr Slaughter, who is also leader of Wales Green Party, said: “Floods, dirty rivers, and endangered species like the curlew won’t wait for Labour’s reckless complacency. This Bill was Labour’s chance to prove its commitment to protecting people and nature. Instead this government has shown just how out of touch it is, leaving people and nature unprotected for years.

“Instead of urgent action to clean up our filthy rivers and protect vital habitats, this Bill won’t require targets until the end of this decade – 8 years after they were agreed by global leaders. The lack of urgency for people and planet is astounding. Communities suffering regular flooding, damaged infrastructure, land slips, and vanishing wildlife will wonder what on earth Labour are waiting for.

“After 7 years of dithering, Welsh nature has declined dramatically. 1 in 6 species risk extinction from Wales. We are one of the most nature depleted countries in the world.

“We can’t trust any of the other parties to give cleaning our rivers, seas and landscapes the urgent attention they need. Voting Green at next year’s Senedd election will mean quickly setting up the missing environmental watchdog, and setting legally binding targets within 1 year.”

Fallen behind

Meanwhile, Plaid Cymru’s Climate Change spokesperson Delyth Jewell MS has welcomed the new environmental governance bill but has pointed out how Wales has fallen behind other parts of the UK when it comes to environmental protection.

Plaid Cymru Deputy Senedd Leader Delyth Jewell said: “This new law is desperately needed and long overdue. For years, the Labour government in Wales has delayed putting proper environmental protections in place, which has left our citizens without the same rights to challenge pollution and ecological damage as people in England and Scotland.

“Wales was one of the first nations to declare a nature emergency, but that meant nothing without the action to back it up. Our rivers are choking with pollution, biodiversity is in freefall, and the system meant to protect them has been without teeth for too long.

“We can’t afford to fall further behind our neighbours. Wales should be leading the way – not catching up.

“Plaid Cymru will be fighting to strengthen this legislation and ensure it delivers real accountability, real protections, and real change for nature in Wales.”

