Mobile mast rent cuts threaten improvements to rural connectivity, farmers warn

Mark Mansfield

Cuts to the rents paid to farmers hosting mobile phone masts risk deterring landowners from providing sites and holding back improvements to rural coverage in Wales, farming representatives have warned.

The Farmers’ Union of Wales says lower payments and costly negotiations are damaging relationships between landowners and operators at a time when many communities still struggle to get a reliable signal.

Changes made by the UK Government to the Electronic Communications Code in 2017 altered how rents are calculated, with the aim of reducing the cost of installing mobile infrastructure.”

But the National Infrastructure Commission for Wales has questioned the consequences for landowners in its 2026 infrastructure assessment.

It said: “Perversely, the Electronic Communications Code (ECC) which was designed to help operators secure the sites they need has reduced rental payments to landlords and removed the incentive to host mobile operators.”

The commission also warned of risks to existing sites, highlighting pressure from notices to quit in Cardiff and Swansea.

According to Ofcom figures published in November 2025, nearly a quarter of Wales did not have 4G coverage from all mobile network operators.

Among those affected by falling rents is Radnorshire sheep farmer Alan Watson, who has hosted a mast on his land for more than 20 years.

His annual payment has been halved from £5,000 to £2,500. He also says finalising his latest agreement cost more than £5,000 in professional fees — exceeding two years’ rent at the new rate.

Mr Watson said: “I’ve hosted a mast on my farm for more than 20 years and I’ve always been happy to do my bit to support better mobile connectivity in the local area.”

He said dealing with telecoms companies had become “a nightmare”.

“It feels like landowners trying to do their bit are being bullied into accepting worse terms — putting people off hosting the infrastructure the country needs.

“The Government seems blind to what is happening to landowners across the country. If we genuinely want to improve mobile connectivity, we need a system that encourages cooperation between landowners and operators, rather than driving them further apart.”

Coverage

The UK Government argues that lower mast rents make mobile networks cheaper to build and expand, encouraging investment and improving coverage, particularly in rural areas.

The changes were intended to bring payments to landowners more closely into line with those for other utilities, such as gas and water.

Under the “no network” valuation system, the value of a site to a telecommunications network is excluded when assessing rent.

Further changes introduced in April extended that approach to certain older mast leases when they are renewed, bringing them into line with agreements already covered by the reformed code.

Ministers have also said operators and landowners should negotiate collaboratively and consider alternative ways of resolving disputes before taking legal action.

Cooperation

Tim Faire, chair of the FUW’s land use and climate change committee, said the concerns extended to farmers across Wales.

“Farmers across Wales have hosted mobile masts in good faith for decades, helping to keep rural communities connected. But they cannot be expected to continue doing so while rents are slashed and reaching agreements becomes increasingly costly and difficult,” he said.

“At a time when too many rural communities still struggle with poor mobile coverage, we need a policy framework that treats farmers fairly and encourages landowners and operators to work together, rather than driving them further apart.”

Campaigners are calling on the UK Government to review whether the system is delivering the investment and cooperation needed to improve coverage, particularly in rural areas.