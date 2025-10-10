Mobile phone ‘ban’ in schools backed

Elgan Hearn, local democracy reporter

Guidance that will allow schools to effectively ban the use of mobile phones and digital devices during the school day have been welcomed by councillors.

But the word ‘ban’ proved to be an issue and the guidance due to be sent out in a letter to parents in Blaenau Gwent next month will be watered down.

A special meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Children, Young People and Families scrutiny committee was held today (8October), and councillors received a report on: “guidance that will be shared with all school governing bodies in respect of the use of mobile phone/smart devices in school.”

Restrictions

School Inclusion Manager, Julie Sambrook said: “This guidance will be shared with schools and governing bodies across Blaenau Gwent to support placing restrictions on mobile phone and smart devices such as (Apple) iWatches etc.”

Ms Sambrook explained that exceptions to the rule would include medical or accessibility reasons such as child with Type 1 diabetes who checks their bloods by using a mobile phone app and youngsters with caring responsibilities.

Ms Sambrook stressed that these extenuating circumstances would be decided at the discretion of headteachers.

Ms Sambrook said: “The decision to develop this guidance for schools is in response to the growing evidence around the negative impacts that mobiles and digital devices are having on pupil behaviour, wellbeing and outcomes.

“Concerns have been reported to me over the last year from schools and trade unions of the detrimental effect the use of mobile phones was having, with checking for social media and text messages amongst things that are impacting on teaching and learning in the classroom.”

‘Unstructured times’

She added that the guidance extends to not using phones and devices during “unstructured times” such as dinner and play time when the children are “socialising” with each other.

“Our guidance offers autonomy for schools to develop their own approach with sanctions for non-compliance,” said Ms Sambrook.

She added that around half the schools in Blaenau Gwent already had their own policy in place.

Cllr Haydn Trollope (Labour- Tredegar) said: “I’m fully supportive and want schools to buy into this.”

Cllr Derrick Bevan (Labour – Cwm) said: “I’m glad to see that teachers are involved with this as well.

“I can think of nothing worse than children giving up their phones and during a lesson the teacher’s phone goes off – they should also give their phones up or leave them in the staff room.”

Committee Chairman Cllr Wayne Hodgins (Independent – Brynmawr) brought up an issue with the draft letter to parents and guardians.

Cllr Hodgins said: “We all welcome this, but the word ban is in the letter, and the Welsh Government says not to use it.

“We should follow their lead on the wording as the terminology could be an issue, and we need to be crystal clear.”

He was told that the letter could be tweaked before it’s sent out and the sentence containing the word “banning” would be changed to “restricted.”

This was agreed by the committee who went on to support the guidance which will now go before the Labour Cabinet to be ratified at a meeting on Monday, October 13.