Mobile phone masts upgraded to improve rural 4G coverage

More than 100 mobile phone masts across rural Wales, Scotland and England have been upgraded to provide 4G coverage from all major mobile network operators.

The upgrades form part of the Shared Rural Network (SRN), a joint programme between the UK Government and mobile operators EE, Virgin Media O2 and VodafoneThree, aimed at reducing so-called “total not-spots” where mobile signal has previously been unreliable or unavailable.

In total, 105 masts have been upgraded during the latest phase of the programme, including 44 in Wales, 33 in Scotland and 28 in England.

The improvements are expected to extend outdoor 4G coverage across approximately 4,000 square kilometres of countryside.

According to the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, more than 400 businesses now fall within areas that have gained improved mobile coverage.

These include small hospitality businesses, village halls and rural service providers, which often rely on mobile connectivity for payments, bookings and day-to-day communications.

The improved coverage is also expected to benefit visitors and emergency services, particularly during winter months when weather and travel conditions can be challenging in rural areas.

Enhanced mobile signal can assist with navigation, communications and access to services in remote locations.

Several of the upgraded masts are located within or near national parks, including Eryri (Snowdonia) National Park in Wales and the Lake District in England.

Mobile connectivity in protected landscapes has long been limited due to terrain and planning constraints, and the SRN aims to address these gaps while minimising environmental impact.

The Shared Rural Network was launched to tackle disparities between urban and rural mobile coverage. While most towns and cities already benefit from near-universal 4G access, many rural areas have historically relied on a single operator or lacked coverage entirely.

The SRN seeks to ensure that all four mobile operators provide service in the same areas, improving reliability and choice for users.

Connection

Ben Roome, CEO of Mova the Shared Rural Network delivery partner said: “Christmas is a time for connection and this year more rural communities than ever can share that spirit. With the 100th site activated, in Llanfair on the border between England and Wales, these publicly funded masts can connect families, friends and businesses across a cumulative area of over 4,000 square kilometres, irrespective of mobile provider.

“This achievement is testament to what can be accomplished when government and industry work together. Since the Shared Rural Network began, 4G coverage from all four operators has grown from 66% to over 81% of the UK, an increase equivalent to the size of Wales and Northern Ireland combined.”

Further upgrades are planned as the programme continues, with the UK Government and mobile operators committed to expanding coverage across additional rural and remote locations over the coming years.

As part of the Shared Rural Network the mobile network operators have also invested in their own mast network tackling ‘partial not spots’. These are areas where customers can only access 4G if they are signed up with a mobile network operator that is active in that area. This work has already delivered significant coverage improvements across the UK and successfully completed last year.

Officials say progress made so far represents a significant step toward improving digital connectivity for rural communities, though challenges remain in reaching the most remote parts of the UK.

Mast locations in Wales by county:

Ceredigion

Rhosrhiw, Pontrhydygreous, Ystrad Meurig, SY25 6DX

Wenalt Farm off B4340, Llanafan, SY23 4AX

Cae Llyn Field, Winllan, Talybont, SY24 5DJ

Brynceiro, Ponterwyd, Aberystwyth, SY23 3LB

Coed Dolchenog, Cwmystwyth, SY23 4AD

Llanddewi Gwyn, SY25 6PG

Pant Mawr, Cwmrheidol, Aberystwyth, SY23 3NF

Powys

West Fedw Tylwch, Llanidloes, SY18 6QU

Esgair Maen-y-Fan, Llanidloes, SY18 6NT

Bron Felin Old Hall, Llanidloes, SY18 6PW

Bailey Hill, Bailey Bog Farm, Bwlch-y-Sarnau, Rhayader, LD6 5NF

Pwllan Farm, Tregynon, SY16 3ER

Land at Alltcerrig Farm, Pont Faen, Brecon, LD3 9RY

Tyn Y Celyn, Rhiw Fawr, Llanfyllin, SY22 5JQ

Tynypant, Llananno, Llandrindod Wells, LD1 6TT

Land at Allt Goch, Llandovery, SA20 0PP (Dyfed-Powys)

Maes Farm, Maengwynedd, Oswestry, SY10 0DE

Springhill Farm, Selattyn, Oswestry, SY10 7NZ

Land at Mynydd Eithaf, Glaspwll, SY20 8UA

Land at Coal Pit Farm, Penwyrlod Forest, Abergavenny, NP7 7LY

Pontmaendu Farm, Upper Chapel, Brecon, LD3 9RG

Leas Hall Farm, Llangunllo, Knighton, LD7 1SU

Land at Cwmon, Pengenffordd, Talgarth, LD3 0EU

Bivvy 3, Sennybridge Training Area, Brecon, LD4 4DR

Bettws Cedewain, Newtown, SY16 3DX

Gwynedd

Plas-yn-Dinam, Llandrillo, Corwen, LL21 0TE

Land at Dolgledr, Abergwynant Farm, Penmaenpool, Dolgellau, LL40 1YF

Pen-rhiwcul, Mallwyd, SY20 9HR

Coed Cae, Llanymawddwy, Machynlleth, SY20 9AQ

Pen Y Fron, Gwytherin, Abergele, LL22 8US

Tyn-y-Wern, Commins, Llanrhaeadr-ym-Mochnant, SY10 0BZ

Moel Dol-Frwynog, near Dolgellau, LL40 2NT

Cefn Rowen Isaf, Dolgellau, LL40 1TP

Car Park, Ogwen Centre, Bethesda, LL57 3LZ

Craig yr Allt Ddu, Maes Afallon, Bala, LL23 7EY

Gerhynt Quarry, Caernarfon–Beddgelert, LL55 4NL

Caernarfon area, LL54 6TN

Monmouthshire

Kilgwrrwg, Devauden, Chepstow, NP16 6PN

Wrexham

Glas Aber, Llanarmon Dyffryn Ceiriog, LL20 7LH

Conwy

Ty Isaf, Hafod Elwy, Bylchau, LL16 5SP

Denbighshire

Ty Isaf, Hafod Elwy, Bylchau, LL16 5SP (if counted separately from Conwy depending on boundary interpretation)

Swansea (City and County)

Blaentwyni Road, Glyntawe, SA9 1GS

Carmarthenshire

Glynhebog Farm, Ffarmers, Llanwrda, SA19 8JB