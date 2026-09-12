Mobile sauna plans for coastal beauty spot

Bruce Sinclair Local Democracy Reporter

A call to site a seasonal mobile sauna at a seaside beauty spot for a three year period has been submitted to planners.

The application by Brawdy-based Wildwater Sauna Ltd, through agent Geraint John Planning Ltd, seeks permission from Pembrokeshire Coast National Park for a temporary mobile sauna at the Boat Yard, Pwllgwaelod Beach, Dinas Cross.

A supporting statement says: “The proposal comprises the siting of a temporary mobile sauna at Pwllgwaelod Beach Boat Park. The sauna would operate on a seasonal basis for a six-month period between December and May. Planning permission is sought for a temporary period of three years.

“The sauna incorporates natural materials of charcoal colour treated timber and is built around a (moveable) rigid galvanised steel base. The scale of the unit is modest measuring 3.57m in Height, 2.5m in Width, and 6.5m in Length, ensuring the unit does not appear visually prominent in the surrounding setting. 3.6. The sauna is capable of seating up to 10 people through the two-tier bench seating.”

It says a pre-application response from the national park said the sauna facility “would be highly conspicuous from both the coast path and the beach, appearing visually dominant within the surrounding landscape,” adding: “Consequently, the development may introduce an intrusive element that could significantly undermine the character and appearance of this coastal area, as well as the special qualities of the National Park.”

However, the application says it was acknowledged that design revisions through sympathetic materials would “alleviate” the impact from the siting of the sauna, and that a public house, the ‘Sailors Safety’ is operating further east of the site, “demonstrating that there is an established commercial and tourism operation at Pwllgwaelod Beach,” adding: “Furthermore, the beach location is essential to the proposal given the functional relationship between the mobile sauna and the beach. Therefore, it is considered that the proposal is compatible with its location.”

It adds that “given the nature and form of the development proposed, in that it represents a modest but meaningful contribution to tourism (and the local economy accordingly), it is considered that the proposal is wholly acceptable [in light of planning policy]”.

The application will be considered by national park planners at a later date.

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