Mock banknotes imagine pigeons, gulls and rats on new currency

Following the Bank of England’s announcement that wildlife will feature on its next series of paper money, mock-ups have been released showing how undervalued wild animals could feature.

Wildlife experts at the RSPCA welcomed the Bank of England’s announcement, and say showcasing native wildlife on banknotes is a “wonderful way to celebrate the animals that we share our towns, cities and countryside with”.

As a “bit of fun”, the charity released examples of what notes could look like if they featured some of the UK’s more “under-appreciated” animals.

The mock-up money, released with permission from the Bank of England, sees the distinctive £5, £10, £20 and £50 notes reimagined with pigeons, foxes, gulls and rats.

While not the most popular examples of British wildlife, the RSPCA hopes their inclusion would help “encourage discussion” about the unique role they play in our communities and how different species can be protected.

The bank notes were developed using generative AI tools, namely Google Gemini.

Geoff Edmond, RSPCA wildlife expert, said: “These notes are a bit of fun, but we hope they will bring to life how our money could look when celebrating the wild animals we share our towns, cities and countryside with.

“These new banknotes are not only a great opportunity to showcase our native wildlife in a really visible way – but to think about the many amazing animals that we see everyday that are often overlooked, or misunderstood.

“Pigeons, foxes, gulls and rats often split opinion and are even unfairly labelled as pests by some. But they are all fascinating wild animals in their own right, and deserve recognition too.”

The RSPCA also shared some facts about the animals on their notes, including that foxes wag their tails when they’re happy, just like dogs, and gull families have their own unique call to identify each other.

Humans first domesticated pigeons over 5,000 years ago and they were originally bred for food and trained to carry messages, while rats have incredible memories, learning quickly and memorising routes, pathways, and humans.

Members of the public will now get a say on which animals feature on the new banknotes, with a consultation planned for the summer months.

Geoff continued: “The consultation will be a great opportunity to have a big discussion about nature and wildlife, change perceptions of some species, and develop the nation’s collective love and fondness for wildlife of all shapes and sizes.

“At the RSPCA we’re fortunate to have volunteers across the country supporting wildlife and animal welfare. Signing up to become an RSPCA Wildlife Friend can make a real difference – even a little bit of time can help create a kinder world for every animal.”

For more information about wildlife across England and Wales, and to become an RSPCA Wildlife Friend, visit the RSPCA website here.