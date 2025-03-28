MOD finds money to repair bridge closed on safety grounds

Twm Owen, local democracy reporter

The Ministry of Defence has confirmed that funding has been found to repair a footbridge which has been closed since last September.

Inglis Bridge, which leads into Vauxhall Fields in Monmouth, was built by the army in 1931, but closed on “public safety” grounds following an inspection by structural engineers.

The listed structure was closed to vehicles in 2018 but had remained a vital link for pedestrians and cyclists.

Lack of information

The Ministry came under fire from Monmouthshire County Council over, what it called, a lack of information on progress which it said meant it would have to extend the closure for a further six months when the current notice expires on April 3.

But the council has now said the Ministry of Defence has secured funding for the essential works needed to reopen the bridge.

The council’s Labour leader Mary Ann Brocklesby said: “I am delighted that the money has been found to refurbish Inglis Bridge. The Monmouth community should feel rightly proud that their persistence in demanding a swift reopening has been fully met. We will all look forward to crossing the bridge safely once again.”

Reopen

She said the council will continue to engage with the Ministry and the Reserve and Cadets Association in Wales, which is responsible for the bridge, so it can “reopen as quickly as possible.”

The council’s cabinet member for tourism Cllr Sara Burch, said: “This is great news about the funding being found.

“Since the closure began in October, the community has proven how they can use their voice to show how they feel about a key infrastructure. This was evident last week when we opened a form for residents to leave comments on Let’s Talk Monmouthshire, receiving nearly 200 responses within just a few days.”

The MoD has been contacted for comment.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

