MoD lodges application for controversial ‘space radar’ at Pembrokeshire barracks

Bruce Sinclair

Plans for a controversial military “space radar” installation in west Wales have taken a step forward after a formal planning application was submitted to Pembrokeshire County Council.

The Ministry of Defence is seeking permission to install 27 radar antennas and associated infrastructure at Cawdor Barracks, Brawdy, as part of the Deep Space Advanced Radar Capability (DARC) programme.

The scheme would form the UK’s contribution to a global network of space-monitoring sensors developed in partnership with the United States and Australia under the Aukus security alliance. The system is designed to provide continuous, all-weather tracking of satellites and other objects in orbit.

Cawdor Barracks was identified as the preferred UK site for the project in late 2023 by the then Defence Secretary, Grant Shapps.

In planning documents submitted with the application, the MoD says the facility would strengthen the UK’s ability to detect and track space objects, including satellites, debris and potential threats.

A supporting statement said: “This capability is critical to protect and defend the services provided by satellites, ensuring continuity and resilience against collisions or debris-related incidents.

“Without DARC, the UK faces a significant risk of losing access to these vital services, which would have severe consequences for national security, economic stability, and public safety.”

The application highlights the UK’s growing reliance on satellite infrastructure, noting that the loss of GPS services alone could cost an estimated £1.422 billion per day.

The MoD argues the project would play a key role in safeguarding both military and civilian systems, as well as contributing to international efforts to manage increasing congestion in Earth’s orbit.

It also says the development would deliver economic benefits locally, including around 90 full-time equivalent construction jobs and 60 permanent roles once operational, covering maintenance, operations and security.

However, the proposals have attracted significant opposition.

St Davids City Council has already unanimously objected to the plans at the pre-application stage, while campaigners have staged protests outside the barracks and at County Hall in Haverfordwest.

Concerns raised by opponents include the visual and environmental impact of the radar array, as well as wider geopolitical implications of hosting part of a military space monitoring system linked to international defence partnerships.

Donald Trump

The project has also entered the political debate ahead of the Senedd election, with Labour candidate Eluned Morgan calling for the scheme to be paused while Donald Trump remains President of the United States.

The MoD has previously said the project is essential to maintaining the UK’s strategic capabilities in an increasingly contested space environment, describing it as part of wider efforts to protect critical national infrastructure.

Pembrokeshire County Council will now consider the application, with a decision expected following consultation with statutory bodies and the public.