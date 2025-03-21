MOD under fire over ‘vital’ bridge closure

Twm Owen Local Democracy Reporter

The Ministry of Defence has come under fire from a local authority over the extended closure of a bridge leading to playing fields.

Inglis Bridge, which leads into Vauxhall Fields in Monmouth, was built by the army in 1931, but closed on “public safety” grounds following an inspection by structural engineers in September 2024.

The listed structure was closed to vehicles in 2018 but had remained a vital link for pedestrians and cyclists.

“Lack of information”

Monmouthshire County Council has said a lack of information from the MoD means the bridge closure will have to be extended when the existing emergency closure notice expires on Thursday, April 3.

The council said as a result a further six-month extension is being sought until the MoD completes the necessary work to make the bridge, that is maintained the Reserve Forces and Cadets’ Association for Wales, safe for public use.

The council said its leader Mary Ann Brocklesby has contacted the MoD to express its “profound disappointment with the lack of progress” and said it has received no timeline on when works could start.

Labour’s Cllr Brocklesby said: “The council recognises the residents’ rightful concerns and the impacts of the bridge’s closure on everyone in our Monmouth community. We continue to press the MoD for clarity about the work needed and a date for the reopening of Inglis bridge.

“We share the frustration and inconvenience this closure has caused. We remain committed to keeping the public informed with regular updates on the progress of the discussions and any developments.”

Vital link

The council’s cabinet member for rural affairs Cllr Sara Burch, said: ” Inglis Bridge is a vital link for the community to access green space and local amenities.

“Seeking an extension for the closure is the last thing we want to do, but due to the lack of updates or progress by the MOD, we are seeking it to ensure the safety of all.”

A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said: “We are working with Monmouthshire Council and relevant stakeholders to reopen Inglis Bridge.

“The bridge is a listed structure which has been deteriorating for some time and a scheme to refurbish it has been approved.

“We apologise for any inconvenience that the bridge closure has caused for local communities, but public safety is the priority.”

