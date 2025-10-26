Molly-Mae documentary sparks surge in demand for Welsh coastal gem

After the second season of Molly-Mae’s popular documentary, Molly-Mae: Behind It All, came out on Saturday, 18th October, fans are flocking to one particular Welsh seaside destination.

In episode three of the series, Molly-Mae heads to the village of Abersoch for a much-needed break, and viewers are clearly feeling inspired.

One UK holiday provider, holidaylodges.co.uk, has reported a 208% spike in interest for lets Abersoch in the past week.

Relaxation

Abersoch is renowned for its sandy beach, complete with beach huts and bathing areas free from motorboats and jet skis.

Sailing and watersports are also popular in Abersoch with lessons and gear available to hire, and the nearby Porth Neigwl a hotspot for surfers.

There are also boat trips to nearby Bardsey Island, where visitors can see the remains of a thirteenth century abbey and Victorian chapel, as well as grey seals, puffins, dolphins and harbour porpoises.

As for Molly-Mae, she and daughter Bambi made a trip to Pwllheli Amusements for some traditional seaside fun in the arcade and on the fairground rides.

Celebrity hotspot

Molly-Mae described the north Wales’ scenery as “gorgeous” and “hoped to…leave feeling relaxed, rejuvenated, and ready to go again.”

Although she had to deal with the frustration of a difficult-to-manage oven and life admin disturbing her peace, daughter Bambi seemed to greatly enjoy the holiday to Wales.

Laura Kerslake, Regional Marketing Manager at holidaylodges.co.uk, explained: “Abersoch might once have been a quiet fishing village, but today it’s one of North Wales’ most vibrant and sought-after seaside destinations.

“It draws visitors from everywhere, including celebs like Coleen Rooney and even Bradley Cooper, thanks to its lively atmosphere, stunning beaches, and coastal charm.

“While the village buzzes with energy during peak season, the wider Llyn Peninsula offers a calm and scenic escape for those seeking a slower pace. Whether you’re browsing independent boutiques, taking in the sea views, or heading further down the coast for a quiet walk, it’s a brilliant UK getaway that is ideal for both adventure and escape.”

According to Welsh Government statistics, Abersoch & Aberdaron had 890 council tax chargeable seconds homes in 2024, the most of any MSOA in Gwynedd.