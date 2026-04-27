Tens of thousands of jobs at risk in Wales if Reform wins power, says TUC Cymru
Martin Shipton
TUC Cymru analysis has found that more than 42,000 jobs in manufacturing, public services and the charity sector could be at risk from Reform’s policies if the party took power in Wales and the UK.
The warning comes after the unions’ umbrella body modelled the impact on jobs of all the main parties’ policies on Net Zero.
According to the analysis, an estimated 39,873 manufacturing jobs in Wales could be at risk under Reform’s policy to end investment into clean industrial upgrades.
In its Senedd manifesto, Reform promises to “scrap net zero in devolved policy” and “abolish the 2030 and 2040 devolved Net Zero targets and slash reporting requirements to the bare legal minimum” – actions that are likely to put an end to Welsh Government support to businesses to decarbonise.
Similarly, at a UK level, Reform have claimed that they could save up to £225bn over five years by scrapping all projects related to Net Zero policies.
In December 2025 TUC Cymru launched a five-point plan for the Welsh and UK governments to collaborate to protect Welsh industry:
* Cut electricity costs. Deliver energy independence to reduce dependence on Putin and volatile gas prices, and strengthen and bring forward measures to reduce industrial electricity costs like the British Industrial Competitiveness Scheme (BICS), aiming for price parity with EU competitors.
* Invest in clean industrial upgrades. Expand and accelerate public investment into clean industrial upgrades and infrastructure so that Welsh industry is competitive. This should include dedicated funding from the National Wealth Fund.
* Fix trade. Implement trade policy designed to prevent offshoring of jobs and emissions, by promoting domestic industry and preventing the dumping of cheap, high carbon goods and materials.
* Use Procurement Power to buy Welsh. Make strategic procurement decisions and leverage the £700bn planned for major infrastructure to use Welsh-made steel, cement and materials.
* Strengthen Worker Voice. Industrial workers should be a critical delivery partner in the transformation and protection of our industries. Government should embed worker voice into site and sectoral transition planning at every level, including through a Futureproofing Industry Strategy.
Protect jobs
TUC Wales’ analysis says: “All political parties need to improve their policies to protect industrial jobs, but the analysis shows that Reform’s current positions are the most likely to push Welsh industry over the brink, followed by those of the Conservative Party.
“This is because they are the furthest from meeting the Save British Industry campaign’s five-point plan.
“Reform’s plans to slash public investment by £225bn will starve Welsh industry of investment and deny factories the upgrades they need. This would threaten the automotive jobs in Deeside and Merthyr Tydfil that need urgent investments to remain competitive.
“Reform’s plans to get rid of domestic clean power and to rely on imported gas will drive up electricity prices. Higher energy bills threaten the plastic, paper and metals jobs in places like Tremorfa and Deeside.
“Farage described Musk’s DOGE and ‘mass lay-offs’ as a ‘blueprint for what we then do on our side of the pond’. Reform’s plan to slash public spending by £40bn a year will shrink the power of Welsh and British governments to purchase British and Welsh products. This would hit the Welsh steel jobs that benefit from public procurement.
“Reform’s stated goal of cutting workers’ rights, including scrapping employment laws, will prevent workers from shaping their own future. Reform consistently opposed the Employment Rights Act, and could repeal it. To defend and protect Welsh industry, workers need more rights, not less.” While TUC Cymru’s analysis of the Senedd manifestos confirms this picture, Plaid Cymru, the Greens and Labour all promise to continue such policies and support workers into the jobs of the future.
Public servants
A further 1,035 jobs across Wales are at risk from Reform’s promise to cut the number of public servants working for the Welsh Government and its agencies, according to TUC Cymru.
In their Senedd manifesto, Reform has promised “to target a 10% reduction in civil service headcount over the Senedd term”.
And in another blow to the Welsh economy, a significant number of jobs at charities and third sector organisations are under threat, thanks to Reform’s Senedd manifesto promise to “end public funding for NGOs and charities that operate as political campaigning organisations under the guise of promoting civil society”.
It is not known how Reform will define “political campaigning”, but if even one in 10 of Wales’ third sector workers lost their jobs, around 1,300 people would be out of work.
TUC Cymru says that a particular threat to the third sector is Reform’s promise to put aside the target of one million Welsh speakers by 2050 – a move that would put at risk the work of the Mentrau Iaith (language enterprises), which employ around 300 people around Wales.
According to the latest figures, 5,391 people work for the Welsh Government. On top of that, according to TUC Cymru’s analysis of annual reports, 4,959 people work in civil service roles in non-departmental public bodies core funded by the Welsh Government.
While Reform promises to cut the number of civil servants by 10%, Plaid Cymru, the Greens and Labour have not committed to any such cuts.
TUC Cymru has listed the bodies that would be impacted by Reform’s cuts, together with the latest publicly available figures relating to the number of people they employ:
* Senedd Commission 485;
* National Library 202;
* Natural Resources Wales 2,462;
* Museum Wales 610;
* Medr 90;
* Estyn 142;
* Ombudsman Wales 69;
* Audit Wales 308;
* Dysgu 16;
* Welsh Language Commissioner 100;
* Children’s Commissioner 23;
* Sport Wales 150;
* Education Workforce Council 56;
* Older People’s Commissioner 17;
* Social Care Wales 229;
* Welsh Government 5,391.
In total TUC Cymru estimates that around 42,208 jobs in Wales could be at risk from Reform’s policies. This comprises 39,873 manufacturing jobs, 1,035 public servants and 1,300 third sector workers.
Secure jobs
TUC Cymru Acting General Secretary Linsey Imms said: “Life in Wales should be affordable. That means having a good, secure job with pay that keeps up with rising prices.
“Reform’s policies on net zero would turn back the clock and revive Thatcher’s industrial destruction. And their policies on the public sector and how charities would be able to operate could put hundreds of Welsh jobs at risk.
“With the cost of living still impacting thousands of families in Wales, we can’t afford job losses of over 42,000.
“Reform UK needs to explain how it would mitigate job losses in industry, public services and the charity sector, if it enacted its proposed policies at Wales and UK levels.”
Reform UK was invited to respond, but did not do so.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
Jobs and lives.
Then they’ll turn around and claim that unemployment is stubbornly high because the people of Wales lack work ethic. Mark my words.
Remove rights and you don’t count. Another way to stop counting unemployed is to stop counting unemployed. All happening in the US, a road map for farage.
Thatcher MK 2.
Can’t sell off Wales and make money if we are still employed. Crush workers rights, then you have a free hand.
Dangerous to Cymru, dangerous to our communities.
How many UK Govt Public sector jobs will be lost if Plaid get their way and Wales goes indi? Will the 4000+ plus DVLA staff in Swansea and the 2000+ ONS staff in Newport get Welsh Govt jobs? Will they be heading up trade missions overseas? Unlikly.
Regards someone who isn’t voting Reform or Plaid.
You can lead a horse to water…….
I strongly advise you to think your response through before posting. With independence comes the devolution of the UK public sector in Wales. Those jobs will be under protection from Cardiff rather than London. The DVLA in Wales will be replaced by a Welsh equivalent, likely similar to what they have in the Republic of Ireland. All of this only requires that little bit of common sense and some faith in the country you call home. Regards from someone voting Plaid, knowing that it’s the only way forward for Wales. P.S. if you still intend to post, even after thinking… Read more »
Devolution of the UK public sector yes, but answer my question. Total headcount will be down, Wales is currently punching above it’s weight in terms of public sector jobs, many will be lost and whilst some can be redeployed. Will DVLA staff get automatically hired by a Welsh foreign office or a beefed up finance/treasury function? Unlikely.
P.S. Thanks for making fun of my dyslexia.
And still the turkeys will vote for Christmas. Two responses I’ve had off Reform supporters after trying to explain the consequences of voting for Reform such as the loss of workers rights , harsh welfare reform or loss of jobs are ” I don’t care what comes next as long as they get the immigrants out . ” And ” I’m not voting for those parts, I only want to get the immigrants out “. Never before have I felt so disheartened at the way some people think , be careful what you wish for seems to be a lesson… Read more »
And tens of thousands of people who would never vote Tory will vote for REFORM PUKED UP TORIES WHO ARE VERY FAR RIGHT cant get my head around this
I’d like to echo TUC Cymru’s concern. Nigel Farage and his office junior, Dan Thomas, have said that if Reform wins power at Westminster and he becomes Prime Minister, they will create a British version of America’s (DOGE) and cut benefits—the very same benefits that many of the people he is courting in deprived former coal-mining areas of Wales suffering historical poverty and unemployment, rely on, including those working poor receiving Universal Credit. Wake up Wales! You are sleepwalking into a hornet’s nest.
#Ymlaen 🏴 #VotePlaidCymruMay7th 🏴 #PutWalesFirstNotNigelFarage 🏴#Reform 🏴 #WelshNot ⛔