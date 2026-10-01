Monmouthshire Housing Association rebrands with new name

Nation Cymru staff

Monmouthshire Housing Association has rebranded with a new name, reflecting its remit to cover housing across two other nearby counties.

Now officially named ‘Awen’, the rebrand is not the result of a merger and does not involve any other organisation, with the group sharing that: “It reflects the evolution of the existing organisation and its aspirations for the future while remaining committed to the communities it has proudly served since 2008.”

Established in 2008, the Group owns and manages more than 3900 homes and provides housing and support services across South East Wales.

While they say their roots “remain firmly in Monmouthshire”, the organisation has recently expanded into neighbouring Torfaen and Newport. They add: “The new name reflects both our growing reach and ambitions for the future.”

Derived from Welsh tradition, Awen represents inspiration, creativity and flowing energy. It reflects the Group’s deep Welsh roots, heritage and culture, while also symbolising our commitment to creating opportunities and positive change for the people and communities we serve.

Alongside the new name, the organisation has launched a new vision, mission and values. The values of Caring, Trusted, Listening, Ambitious and Together were shaped through engagement with residents, partners and colleagues and reflect the themes that mattered most throughout the consultation process.

Ann Cornelious, Chair of Awen, said: “The launch of Awen marks an exciting new chapter, building on the strong foundations and achievements established as MHA.

“As we work towards our ambition of delivering 5,000 homes by 2030, our focus remains on supporting more people, enhancing services for our customers and creating new opportunities through our valued partnerships.

“Our roots remain firmly planted in Monmouthshire, where our journey began almost two decades ago. As Awen, we are well placed to strengthen our impact and make an even greater difference across south east Wales.

Gwyndaf Tobias, Chief Executive of Awen, added: “While our name is changing, our customers will continue to be at the heart of every decision we make, supported by the same trusted services and the same dedicated colleagues who deliver them every day.

“We are introducing the new brand gradually and thoughtfully, prioritising day-to-day services and that resources are used responsibly. Alongside a refreshed website and visual identity, Awen gives us a brand that reflects who we are today and supports our ambitions for the future.

“I’d like to thank everyone who took the time to share their views and help shape our new identity. Their feedback played an important role in creating a brand that reflects both our heritage and our aspirations.”

“Our next chapter”

In a post shared to their Facebook page on Tuesday 29 September, the group wrote: “Follow us into our next chapter.

“We are delighted to share that from today Monmouthshire Housing (MHA) will become Awen Housing Group, or Awen as we like to be known as. ❤️

“Ours roots will always be in Monmouthshire where we were formed 18 years ago, however, we are no longer working in just one area, and earlier this year moved into Newport and Torfaen.

“To keep up to date with all things Awen, give us a follow on our new Facebook channel.”

The new Facebook page for Awen shares: “We’re a housing group building homes & creating communities across Monmouthshire, Newport and Torfaen. Formerly Monmouthshire Housing.”

According to Awen, their Facebook MHA account will be closing shortly.

The latest Welsh Government Tenant Satisfaction Survey results showed consistently strong performance across all service areas, while the organisation recently retained its Green/Green regulatory judgement, providing a strong platform for the future.

The launch of Awen Housing Group also coincides with the appointment of Ann Cornelious as Chair, succeeding Tony Deakin following his successful tenure in the role.

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