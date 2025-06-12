‘Monstrous’ solar projects ‘taking over farmland’

Chris Haines, ICNN Senedd reporter

Senedd members debated calls for a temporary ban on “monstrous” solar developments, warning the countryside, food security and Welsh farmers could all be compromised.

Janet Finch-Saunders said hundreds of acres of agricultural land across Wales will otherwise be switched from a focus on food production to electricity generation.

The shadow climate secretary accused UK and Welsh ministers of turning the countryside into “meadows of metal and glass” by approving “huge, controversial” developments

Leading a Conservative debate on June 11, Ms Finch-Saunders called for a moratorium on all applications to place solar panels on agricultural land.

She said: “Such a pause will enable this parliament to develop a solar strategy for Wales, looking at where we want those panels to be placed and where they are made.”

‘Monstrosities’

Criticising plans for solar on Anglesey, she told the Senedd: “I think we’re quite united on these monstrosities; these huge schemes are not what are in the interests of Wales.”

Plaid Cymru’s Luke Fletcher supported the principle but called for a nuanced approach, describing the Conservative motion as “too blunt” and warning of unfair consequences.

He said: “If an individual farmer wanted to install a modest number of solar panels on their own land, perhaps to power their farm, cut emissions or generate a little extra income, they’d be prevented from doing so. Now, that simply doesn’t make sense.”

Peter Fox, the Tory council leader-turned-Senedd member, warned of a lack of a national solar strategy to guide investment, regulation and grid integration.

He urged the Welsh Government to look at more innovative options, such as the rooftops of public buildings, rather than “needlessly building over good farmland throughout Wales”.

‘Vacuum’

Mr Fox, a farmer, said: “We cannot simply sell parts of Wales’s natural beauty off to the highest bidder, for it to be used simply as an investment.”

Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth also called for a strategy, describing solar as “another example of that extraction that has been characteristic of Wales’ industrial history”.

He said: “In that vacuum without a strategy, these major corporations step in and see how they can make their millions from our landscape, agricultural land and our communities.”

Conservative Gareth Davies warned replacing farmers with an array of solar panels built from polluting factories, largely in China, risks undermining the principle of sustainability.

Plaid Cymru’s Peredur Owen Griffiths and Labour’s John Griffiths raised concerns about plans for solar farms on the Gwent levels, potentially the size of a thousand rugby pitches.

‘Clear commitment’

Mr Griffiths welcomed recent changes to Planning Policy Wales which “offer much greater protection through the planning system against some of these large-scale solar farms”.

Rebecca Evans, responding for the Welsh Government, said solar plays an important part in an ambition to host enough green energy to meet electricity consumption by 2035.

The economy secretary explained that there are more than 86,000 solar projects across Wales, making up about 15% of total renewable energy generation.

Ms Evans argued national planning policy already includes a “clear commitment” to protecting agricultural land when considering applications.

Senedd members voted 23-13 against the Tory motion, with 10 abstaining. The Welsh Government’s “delete-all” amendment was also defeated, 24-23.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

