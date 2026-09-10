Months of disruption expected in Cardiff as major flood prevention works begin

Kieran Molloy, Local Democracy Reporter

Months of disruption are expected on a busy Cardiff route due to flood prevention works.

Significant flood prevention works are due to begin in Lamby Way in Rumney on September 20.

This is expected to be the start of months of potential delays and disruption for users of the road.

From late on September 20 temporary traffic signals will be placed between the Southern Way and Lamby Way roundabouts.

Traffic is expected to move in both directions but the temporary traffic lights are expected to remain in place until late February next year.

A lane closure will be installed at Lamby Way roundabout on September 20 followed by major piling works towards Lamby Way bridge between October 5 and December 11.

Night closures to remove piling equipment and pile cap installation will begin on December 14 and last until December 23.

A Christmas shutdown with minimal traffic management will take place between Christmas Eve and January 3.

Handrail installation and the removal of the works equipment will take place between February 8 and February 26.

A dedicated traffic management contractor will be on site to monitor traffic and adjust signals where necessary with the aim of reducing congestion.

A post by the Rumney Labour News Facebook Group, which shares news for the Rumney area of Cardiff on behalf of the Welsh Labour Party – the party in charge of the city, reads: “We know these works will mean months of traffic management and potential delays for residents and motorists using Lamby Way but these works are necessary to deliver the flood prevention scheme safely while keeping the route open and maintaining access.

They also said there are “important works” to help improve flood protection in the area.

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