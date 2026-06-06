Monty’s forgotten visit to Swansea revealed on D-Day anniversary

Nation.Cymru staff

A little-known visit by Field Marshal Bernard Montgomery to Swansea in the weeks before D-Day has been uncovered through wartime diary records, shedding new light on the city’s role in preparations for the Normandy landings.

The discovery has been highlighted on the 82nd anniversary of D-Day as part of the national In Monty’s Footsteps project, which is retracing Montgomery’s journey around Britain in the months leading up to the Allied invasion of occupied France.

The project, led by Montgomery’s grandson Henry Montgomery, has partnered with Swansea historian and content creator Jay Curtis, whose research has revealed the significance of a diary entry detailing the military commander’s visit to Swansea and Singleton Park in 1944.

While Montgomery’s role in planning the D-Day invasion is well documented, his connection to Swansea has received far less attention.

The research suggests the city played a much greater role in the final preparations for Normandy than many people realise.

Historical records show Swansea and the surrounding Gower Peninsula hosted thousands of American troops as south Wales became a major staging post for the invasion. Swansea Docks handled military supplies and served as a departure point for personnel travelling to France in the days around D-Day.

Particular attention has been drawn to Singleton Park, now one of Swansea’s best-known green spaces.

During the Second World War, the area formed part of Marshalling Area X, where American troops assembled before embarkation. It also contained Camp X3, a large tented military camp capable of accommodating more than 1,500 personnel on land now occupied by Singleton Hospital.

Curtis said the discovery highlighted how important Swansea had been to the Allied war effort.

“People know Monty as one of Britain’s most recognisable wartime figures, but what fascinated me was discovering there are still stories connected to places like Swansea that many people have never heard before,” he said.

“To be invited by Henry to help tell that story was a real privilege and perfectly reflects what JC Explores is about, uncovering Welsh history before it’s forgotten.”

As part of the project, Curtis also worked with local historian Phil Howells, author of Oxwich to Omaha: American GIs in South Wales, to help explain the role played by communities across south Wales in supporting preparations for the invasion.

Montgomery’s links with Swansea extended beyond the war itself. In 1948 he was awarded the Honorary Freedom of the City in recognition of his contribution to Allied victory in Europe. The ceremonial scroll and presentation casket were later returned to Swansea for preservation in 2004.

The In Monty’s Footsteps campaign began on April 6 and concludes today, June 6, with Henry Montgomery completing a 22km walk across Sword, Juno and Gold beaches in Normandy.

Sacrifices

The fundraising challenge is supporting the British Normandy Memorial’s education programme and is intended to help future generations understand the significance of D-Day and the sacrifices made by those who took part.

Henry’s final walk will see him take one step for each of the 22,540 names recorded on the British Normandy Memorial, honouring those who lost their lives during the campaign that helped secure the liberation of Western Europe.

Interview with Henry: https://www.swisstransfer.com/d/2418a268-038a-409f-a377-7a96917f2681

In Monty’s Footsteps fundraising Initiative: https://www.britishnormandymemorial.org/monty/

In Monty’s Footsteps Podcast: https://open.spotify.com/show/0VycLDnKvvP4I3r6jj2Fr0