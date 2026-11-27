Nation.Cymru Staff

A memorial made from Welsh slate has been unveiled in the Ukrainian capital in honour of a Welsh journalist who exposed one of the darkest chapters in the country’s history.

Today (27 November) Mayor of Kyiv Vitalii Klitschko unveiled the memorial to Gareth Jones, who told the world of the Holodomor, Stalin’s man-made famine, which led to the deaths of more than four million Ukrainians.

The memorial, a two-metre-high pillar of Welsh slate weighing just under a ton, was transported earlier this week to Kyiv from south Wales for locating in Gareth Jones Street, Kyiv.

The cover of the memorial is the same hand-made Welsh dragon cover that was used at the unveiling of the Rhodri Morgan Statue in Cardiff Bay this summer.

Born in Barry in 1905, Jones became a reporter in 1929 and journeyed to the Soviet Union, publishing anonymous articles on starvation among Russian peasants.

In March 1933, he visited the Ukrainian SSR, keeping a diary of the starvation he witnessed which formed the basis of a press release, published under his own name from Berlin, that revealed the extent of the famine taking place there. The same year, he also wrote a detailed analysis of the famine, published in the Financial News.

The message on the memorial, a trilingual pillar, reads: “Gareth Jones who told the world of the Holodomor.”

The unveiling ceremony was attended by the UK Ambassador to Ukraine Sir Neil Crompton, Darren Millar MS on behalf of the Senedd and Mick Antoniw, a second generation Ukrainian, former Senedd Member and former Counsel General for Wales.

Also in attendance from Wales were former MS Alun Davies and Vice President of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) Wayne Thomas.

The ceremony was concluded with the playing of the Welsh national anthem, marking the first time Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau has been played at a Kyiv public civic event.

‘A Welsh hero’

The memorial was funded by the Welsh Government through the Senedd Cross Party Group Friends of Ukraine whose joint chairs are Darren Millar MS and Huw Thomas MS.

At the same time the group published a trilingual booklet Gareth Jones: The journalist who told the world about the Holodomor.

Published in Wales by Y Lolfa, it tells the story of the creation of the memorial and contains messages of support from the Mayor of Kyiv, the First Minister of Wales, the Secretary of State for Wales, Graham Colley grandnephew of Gareth Jones, writer and historian Dr Ray Gamache and Nation.Cymru journalist Martin Shipton.

Mick Antoniw said: “Gareth Jones is a Welsh hero and we should be proud of what he did, travelling to the Soviet Union, breaking ranks and at some risk, going into Eastern Ukraine to see for himself the impact of Stalin’s famine which led to the death of over four million Ukrainians. He saw for himself and told the world the truth of the impact of the famine.

“Fear of rebellion and losing control of Ukraine, Stalin began an intense persecution of Ukrainians, and Ukrainian language and culture and a policy of Russification, this is now widely recognised by governments in many countries, including the Welsh Parliament/ Senedd as an Act of Genocide.

“Creating this memorial at this time is a tribute to the millions of victims but also an act of solidarity with Ukraine which is under attack each day by Russia, and a reminder of the importance of ethical journalism to defending democracy.”