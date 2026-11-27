Craig Paton, Press Association Scotland Deputy Political Editor

The more the UK spends on defence, the lower the chance of war, Defence Secretary Wes Streeting has said.

The UK Government announced an £8 billion investment in maintenance of the country’s nuclear submarines on Thursday, in the hopes of cutting the length of time the vessels are at sea.

Earlier this month, one of the country’s four nuclear submarines completed a record seven-month deployment.

Mr Streeting described the investment as the “single biggest procurement decision of this Parliament”, and said the UK will have to “spend more” on defence.

He told BBC Radio Scotland: “One of the opportunities we have with defence is that the more we spend, and the stronger our capability, the stronger our industry, the stronger our alliances, the less likely we are to find ourselves at war with Russia or anyone else.

“The deterrent effect is so strong that our adversaries wouldn’t want to test us, so that’s the goal.

“With defence, the more capable you are, the more you invest in your defence, the less likely the worst is to happen.”

The current threat from Russia, the Defence Secretary said, is the worst since the Cold War, pointing to the incursion of a Russian missile into Poland last week.

“I was in Poland last Friday,” he said. “That was a serious incursion by Russia into Polish, and therefore Nato, airspace in a way that would have been unthinkable five years ago, and we shouldn’t tolerate it anymore now than we would have then.

“This is a difficult time for Europe, the threat is material and that is why we have to invest more in our defence, in our capability, in our industry, in our alliances.”

The UK Government has previously been criticised by Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney, who has claimed the north coast of the country has been left undefended.

The accusation has been consistently rejected by UK ministers, with Mr Streeting saying again on Thursday the claims are “unfounded and therefore irresponsible”, describing the North Sea as “integral to our homeland security”.

He added: “In the same way that the Estonians and the Latvians, the Lithuanians and the Poles think about their border security with Russia, I look to the North Sea and the High North in similar terms.

“That is a huge border we have with Russia, that’s why we’ve been particularly active with exercises with our Nato allies, with our allies form the Joint Expeditionary Force, which the UK leads.

“All of that should give Scotland and the wider United Kingdom comfort and security.”

The comments come as the Ministry of Defence has written to former military personnel to check their contact details and skill levels in what Mr Streeting described as a “necessary precaution”.