More jets does not mean UK ‘at war’ says Reeves, amid Israel-Iran conflict

Sending more jets to the Middle East “does not mean” that the UK is at war, Rachel Reeves has said, as she warned of rising oil and gas prices amid the conflict between Israel and Iran.

The Chancellor also indicated that the UK could “potentially” support Israel, but declined to comment on “what might happen in the future”.

The two nations continued to exchange fire overnight, as the region braced for a protracted conflict.

Hostilities

Sir Keir Starmer confirmed on Saturday that more RAF planes are being deployed, amid the escalating hostilities between Israel and Iran.

Additional refuelling aircraft have been deployed from UK bases and more fast Typhoon jets will be sent over, it is understood.

Asked whether the announcement from the Prime Minister means the UK is at war, Ms Reeves told Sky News: “No, it does not mean that we are at war.

“And we have not been involved in these strikes or this conflict, but we do have important assets in the region and it is right that we send jets to protect them and that’s what we’ve done.

“It’s a precautionary move.”

Oil prices surged surged on Friday after Israel’s initial strikes against Iran’s nuclear programme, sparking fears of increasing prices in the UK.

The Chancellor told the BBC that there is “no complacency” from the Treasury on the issue and “we’re obviously, monitoring this very closely as a government”.

Sir Keir has declined to rule out the possibility of intervening in the conflict entirely, and the Chancellor indicated on Sunday that the UK could “potentially” support Israel in the future.

Britain last announced it had deployed fighter jets in the region in last year, when the Government said British aircraft had played a part in efforts to prevent further escalation.

Aid

Asked whether the UK would come to Israel’s aid if asked, the Chancellor told Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips: “We have, in the past, supported Israel when there have been missiles coming in.

“I’m not going to comment on what might happen in the future, but so far, we haven’t been involved, and we’re sending in assets to both protect ourselves and also potentially to support our allies.”

Pushed again on whether the UK would deploy assets in support of Israel if asked, she said: “What we’ve done in the past (…) is help protect Israel from incoming strikes.

“So a defensive activity.”

She added: “I’m not going to rule anything out at this stage (…) it’s a fast moving situation, a very volatile situation.”

It comes after Iranian state media said Tehran had warned it would target US, UK and French bases in the region if the countries help Israel thwart Iran’s strikes, according to reports on Saturday.

Conservative shadow chancellor Sir Mel Stride has backed the Government’s decision to send further RAF jets to the region, telling the BBC it is the “right thing” to do.

He told the BBC: “We’ve got assets out there in the UAE, Oman, Cyprus, they need to be protected given that Iran has suggested they may be under threat.”