More onshore wind farms could be built in Wales under new energy security strategy

More onshore wind farms could be coming to Wales as part of Boris Johnson’s new energy security strategy.

The new strategy is expected to be published later this week and is expected to include plans to expand the number of onshore wind farms along with proposals to build up to eight new nuclear power stations across the UK, costing more than £13bn.

A significant expansion in the number of offshore wind farms is also proposed in the strategy, which is being developed to counter soaring energy prices and reduce a dependence on Russian gas and oil following the invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier today Anglesey was confirmed as the favoured location for a new nuclear power station among UK Government ministers.

Backlash

Plans for more onshore wind farms in England have been scaled back following a backlash from Tory MPs but the UK Government believes the Welsh and Scottish Governments will be more receptive to the plans.

To incentivise the proposals for communities impacted by the new windfarms, measures including creating a local fuel poverty fund that can help those most in need and financing insulation of nearby homes to ease energy costs have also been discussed.

Last week the Prime Minister met a group of wind industry leaders and said he was “horrified” how long the planning process for onshore windfarms takes.

He was told that a wind turbine can be put up in a day but planning permission can take a decade.

Crucial role

Dan McGrail, chief executive of RenewableUK, told the Telegraph: “Onshore wind is the UK’s cheapest source of new power, so it has a crucial role to play in reducing electricity bills, because we can build shovel-ready projects faster than any other source of energy.”

A Government spokesperson said: “We will shortly set out an ambitious plan to supercharge our use of a diverse range of renewables including offshore wind, solar and hydrogen, all underpinned by nuclear, and continued support for our North Sea oil and gas sector. Any decisions on onshore wind will always be subject to consent from local communities.”

Officials expect No 10 will approve an energy bill to set targets and strategy for energy security, to be announced in the Queen’s speech in May.

