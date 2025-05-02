More people become ill after contact with animals at a Welsh farm shop

Health chiefs have revealed that 47 people have now become ill with a parasitic infection after visiting calf and lamb feeding and petting sessions at a Welsh farm.

An investigation was initially launched on Wednesday after Public Health Wales (PHW) confirmed that it was investigating 28 cases of cryptosporidium infection in people who visited the Cowbridge Farm Shop at Marlborough Grange Farm in the Vale of Glamorgan.

Cryptosporidium is a parasite that can cause gastrointestinal illness. It is often linked to contact with animals, particularly young farm animals such as calves and lambs.

The main symptoms of cryptosporidium infection include watery diarrhoea, stomach pains, nausea, mild fever, and loss of appetite and weight loss.

Incubation period

Due to the incubation period of the infection, PHW says it expects further infections in the coming weeks.

The farm shop voluntarily ended calf and lamb feeding and petting sessions last week and are cooperating with investigations.

Su Mably, Consultant in Health protection for Public Health Wales said: “We are continuing to investigate this outbreak with our partners. While the infection is usually mild and self-limiting, it can be more serious in young children or people with weakened immune systems.

“We urge anyone who visited the farm and is feeling unwell to contact their GP or NHS 111. Practising good hygiene is the best way to protect yourself and others.”

Symptoms

Symptoms typically begin between two and 10 days after contact with the parasite and can last for up to two weeks.

Young children and people with weakened immune systems can be particularly vulnerable to the effects of the infection.

PHW said people should be aware of the “potential health risks” of visiting petting farms, adding that “pregnant women should take particular care and avoid contact with newborn lambs during lambing season”.

The health body said those visiting petting farms should follow good hygiene practices by washing their hands, not eating or drinking while walking around, supervising children closely, and removing and cleaning footwear after leaving the farm.

