Harry Taylor, Press Association Political Staff

The UK Government is expected to publish more documents on the appointment of Lord Peter Mandelson as US ambassador, with the security minister set to address MPs on Thursday.

Dan Jarvis will give a statement in the Commons on the latest release of papers which cover the vetting process into Lord Mandelson before he was sent to Washington.

The disgraced peer was sacked from his position last year after more details emerged about his close links to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The scandal played a significant role in the eventual resignation of Sir Keir Starmer, with questions raised about how much the then-prime minister knew when he made the appointment.

More than 1,500 pages of documents were published earlier this year, including messages between Lord Mandelson and cabinet ministers.

However, some were withheld at the request of the Metropolitan Police as part of their investigation into the former Labour minister and spin doctor.

Lord Mandelson was arrested in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office. No charges have been made. He has denied any allegations and is co-operating with police.

The Met has since informed the Government the documents can be published without affecting their investigation.

In February, MPs voted for the papers to be released using a parliamentary mechanism known as a “humble address” and agreed that unredacted files would be first viewed by Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) before being published.

The latest tranche of documents have been seen by the ISC and are now expected to be put before MPs.

Previous documents have shed light on messages between Lord Mandelson and Labour cabinet ministers.

Former chief secretary to the prime minister Darren Jones had contacted the peer to tell him he had done a “great job” on the day of his sacking.

Meanwhile, Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden had complained to Lord Mandelson that Labour backbenchers were asking “who can we tax in order to pay benefits to others”.

Lord Mandelson himself was seen to describe No 10 as “beleaguered and bereft”.

The former European Union trade commissioner re-entered the political fray on Thursday, writing a lengthy article for the Unherd website on the difficulties Andy Burnham will face with his attempts to secure closer ties with the EU.

It made no reference to his sacking as ambassador or his links to Epstein.