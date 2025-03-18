More rapid electric vehicle chargers in Welsh county – but ‘not in tourist hotspots’

Dale Spridgeon Local Democracy Reporter

More rapid electric vehicle charging points are available across a Welsh county – but queries have been raised over why they are not in ‘tourist hotspots’.

The issue facing drivers in Gwynedd was raised in a communities scrutiny committee report which described how the number of charging points across the county had risen to 52.

A network of more than a hundred charging points for electric vehicles will now be rolled out by the council which is “prioritising” the use of more rapid chargers in some areas.

Committee members questioned why there were had “no plans to install rapid charging points in tourist hotspots in the County (namely Llŷn). Is there any intention to install rapid charging points in these areas to encourage visitors to use them?”.

Council officers said they were working on introducing more of the rapid chargers in areas such as Caernarfon, Bangor and Barmouth but had also submitted a bid for funding to provide rapid charging points in Pwllheli.

Sustainable travel

The scheme is all part of a plan to encourage sustainable travel in the county to “facilitate” the use of electric vehicles for local residents and visitors.

The report also noted the council had recently reviewed plans for the former ‘Shell’ car park site in Caernarfon. It would now be including more rapid points alongside the existing ones, and was “prioritising” installation at other locations.

It was now possible to use a smart phone App or an ‘RFID’ smart card to pay for the service at every Council site, or a bank card at some sites, the report said.

The use of the electric charging points had so far proven to be “positive.” In August, 2024, some 2,181 charging sessions were recorded in the busiest month.

In December, 2024, the least busiest month, there were 1,030 charging sessions recorded.

More sites

Four additional sites would also become ‘live’ by the summer, at Barmouth, Blaenau Ffestiniog, Caernarfon and Bangor.

New electrical supplies had also been established at sites in Blaenau Ffestiniog, Caernarfon and Bangor and the council said it was “working closely” with SP Network. There were also plans to upgrade the charging site in Barmouth.

“There is also still more work to be achieved to ensure that sites in Dolgellau, Llanberis and Ffordd Caerdydd, Pwllheli also receive attention” the report stated.

Installing electric vehicle charging points is a project included in the authority’s ‘Climate and Nature Emergency Plan 2022/23-2029/30’ and part of the ‘Council Plan, 2023-28, A Green Gwynedd’.

Full details of the report will be discussed at the Communities Scrutiny Committee’s next meeting, on Thursday, March 20.

