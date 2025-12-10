More schools and public building across Wales to be fitted with solar panels

Schools and public buildings across Wales are set to receive solar panels under a £9m investment aimed at cutting energy bills and accelerating the nation’s transition to net zero.

The funding, provided by Great British Energy – the UK Government’s publicly owned energy company – will support solar installations on a range of public buildings, with the Welsh Government overseeing delivery.

It forms part of a wider programme to help public bodies slash carbon emissions ahead of Wales’ target of achieving a net zero public sector by 2030.

The UK and Welsh Governments worked jointly with Great British Energy to identify the first tranche of projects, which will receive up to £4m through the Wales Funding Programme to develop solar PV on public buildings or on land connected to them.

Initial beneficiaries include Coleg Cambria in Wrexham, Porthcawl Comprehensive School, Glan Llyn Primary School in Newport, and Jubilee Park Primary School in Newport, with further sites expected to be confirmed in the coming months.

The remaining £5m will support further renewable schemes, including the Welsh Government’s forthcoming Ymestyn programme – a new initiative designed to provide additional funding for complex or large-scale decarbonisation projects. Ymestyn will help public bodies and community groups install infrastructure such as solar canopies and battery energy storage systems, enabling more ambitious projects that are often difficult to fund through standard budgets.

Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, said the support would help Wales take another significant step towards its 2030 goals.

“We are driving towards a net zero public sector by 2030, and this funding will help us get even closer. Thanks to this funding, organisations across Wales will see their energy bills falling in a matter of months,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to the start of the Ymestyn scheme, which will make some exciting decarbonisation projects a reality as we continue to tackle the climate emergency.”

‘Shared commitment’

Economy and Energy Secretary Rebecca Evans said the investment demonstrated a shared commitment between the two governments to reducing emissions and supporting communities.

“These solar panel and renewable energy projects will make a huge difference to these organisations by lowering their bills and making their infrastructure fit for the future,” she said.

“This Great British Energy funding demonstrates the UK and Welsh Governments’ shared priorities in tackling climate change and ensuring our communities benefit from the transition to net zero. The funding will support our shared aspiration of clean, secure, home-grown energy and consolidate existing Welsh Government investment in local and community energy in Wales.”

UK Energy Minister Michael Shanks said the programme would allow Welsh communities to take a more active role in local energy generation.

“Great British Energy is empowering communities in Wales to take a stake in their own energy,” he said. “This is our clean energy superpower mission in action – putting communities in the driving seat of energy generation and making sure working people and local businesses profit.”