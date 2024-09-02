More services to run from Cardiff Bus Interchange

An additional 14 bus services will run from the new Cardiff Bus Interchange from this month.

Cardiff Bus will introduce more services to travel to other parts of the city, while Newport bus will be joining Cardiff Bus and Stagecoach in running services from the recently opened interchange.

The additional services will more than double the number of destinations available at the interchange, as well as increasing the number of buses coming into the interchange from 1,830 a week to 3,476 a week.

Increase in passenger numbers

Transport for Wales (TfW) is anticipating customer numbers to increase from 2,000 a day to between 8,000 and 9,000 a day.

Marie Daly, Chief Customer and Culture Officer at TfW said: “We’re pleased that more buses will be running from the bus interchange in September, including some busy Cardiff services and a service between Cardiff and Newport.

“Since opening at the end of June, we’ve continued to see an increase in passengers using the interchange, and we’re looking forward to welcoming even more from September.

“These new services will provide more options and offer better connections for customers travelling around Cardiff and the region.”

Customers can find information on additional services on TfW’s website.

Departure times for the service changes will be available on the Cardiff Bus, Stagecoach and Newport Bus websites from 1 September.

