More technology problems reported at new council HQ

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

“Teething problems” with technology at Conwy’s new Coed Pella HQ council chamber are continuing, an unhappy Old Colwyn councillor claimed.

Last month, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported how the council chamber’s speaker system, microphone, and translation service was experiencing hiccups.

This caused confusion, mainly with those watching online at the “hybrid” meeting, with the translation service in particular experiencing buzzing and interference.

Some councillors complained about the issues after the council had promised an improved service after moving from their former Bodlondeb HQ, as thousands had been spent upgrading the equipment.

Bad experience

Despite moving to the new chamber nearly a month ago, councillor David Carr claims nothing has improved.

He said his most recent bad experience was at Wednesday’s social care and health overview and scrutiny committee.

While Cllr Carr says he feels sorry for the staff managing the equipment, he believes money has been wasted upgrading the system.

Cllr Carr also complained that the camera system isn’t focused on the person speaking.

“This is a very basic system. I tried to speak twice. There were other members who tried to speak. We were told, when we moved from Bodlondeb, that there wouldn’t be any problems once we got to Coed Pella. But the microphones aren’t picking everything up,” he said.

“There was a part of the meeting when I was speaking, and there was just a blank space on camera. Cllr Cheryl Carlisle spoke a few times, but you couldn’t see her – she was just a blank space, and the same happened with Cllr Paul Luckock.

“When you’re not visible, your name isn’t even on the screen, so you don’t know who is a councillor and who isn’t.

“It is much worse than the system we had at Bodlondeb. When we had problems with the translation at Bodlondeb, we were told the new system would be so much better, but it’s just not. Every meeting, there is a problem with the translation. There are problems with the sound.”

Teething problems

He added: “They say teething problems, but every meeting it’s getting worse: there’s a problem with the cameras, a problem with the sound, a problem with the translation.”

A spokeswoman for Conwy County Council commented: “If there are incidents of individual user issues, they should get in touch with democratic dervices who can provide assistance.”

