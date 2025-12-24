More than 100 military homes in Wales upgraded ahead of Christmas

A programme aimed at improving some of the poorest quality forces housing has delivered upgrades to properties used by military families in Wales.

The work forms part of a scheme to refurbish 1,000 service family homes across the UK. Defence Secretary John Healy said the work was aimed at improving living conditions for service families.

He said: “Our Armed Forces and their families in Wales in sacrifice so much for our country, the least they deserve are safe and decent homes. The work we’ve done to upgrade the 1000 worst homes means that more families can now enjoy Christmas together in homes that are fit for heroes.”

The refurbishment programme, known as Raising the Minimum Standards, has included work such as replacing boilers and heating systems, repairing leaking roofs, and installing are kitchens, bathrooms, windows and doors.

The upgrades are an early phase of the government’s Defence Housing Strategy, which aims to modernise, refurbish and rebuild more than 40,000 service family homes over the next decade.

The Ministry of Defence (MOD) has now announced that the programme been extended, with a further 250 properties due to receive priority upgrades over the coming months.

Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens said: “Military families in Wales deserve the very best standard of accommodation and this is a great start to our ambitious programme of refurbishment to homes in need of modernisation.

“We value the contribution of all service men and women and it’s right that they have comfortable, modern housing that is fit for purpose.”

The refurbishment of the poorest quality homes was one of several commitments made under the MOD’s Consumer Charter, launched in April 2025.

The strategy is backed by £9bn of planned investment and follows a deal completed last year to bring 36,000 military homes back into pubic ownership.

David Brewer, Chief Operating Officer for the Defence Infrastructure Organisation said: “I am very proud of the improvements our teams have made to a 1,000 of our worst homes. This is just the start of a generational renewal which will see 9 out of 10 homes improved.

“We are already seeing the results of the changes we are making through our charter commitments and are determined to do even more to improve the homes and deliver the experience our armed forces deserve.”

Other measures include clearer housing standards and the introduction of a named housing officer for each family.

According to the MOD, monthly surveys show an increase in satisfaction among service personnel.