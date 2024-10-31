More than 13,000 prisoners released early under Tory government scheme

More than 13,000 prisoners in England and Wales were released early under a scheme introduced by the previous Conservative government, new figures show.

The move is likely to have contributed to a sharp rise this year in the number of offenders recalled to custody for breaching the conditions of their release.

Some 13,325 prisoners were released early between October 17 2023 and September 9 2024, according to data published by the Ministry of Justice (MoJ).

The scheme, known as End of Custody Supervised Licence (ECSL), continued for a few months after the Conservatives lost the general election in July this year, until it was superseded in September by a separate early-release programme introduced by the new Labour government.